GWM to Balance Quirky EVs with More Conventional Designs, Prioritizes City Focus

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is adjusting its electric vehicle strategy, planning to introduce more traditionally styled EVs while maintaining a focus on smaller, efficient vehicles for urban use. Despite unveiling a large electric SUV, the Wey V9X, the company emphasizes its commitment to city-focused EV mobility.

Great Wall Motor ( GWM ), a significant player in the automotive industry, is navigating a strategic shift in its electric vehicle (EV) offerings. While currently trailing competitors like SAIC Motor (parent company of MG) in the breadth of its EV lineup and often characterized by distinctive, somewhat unconventional styling, GWM is signaling a move towards more traditionally designed electric cars.

However, the company’s core philosophy regarding EVs remains focused on urban mobility and efficiency, suggesting a continued emphasis on smaller vehicles rather than large, expansive models. This positioning is articulated by GWM Chairman Jack Wei, who emphasizes the original intent of EVs as solutions for city driving. This strategy is particularly interesting in light of GWM’s recent unveiling of the Wey V9X, a large, flagship luxury SUV with an electric variant, at the Beijing motor show.

Although technical details regarding the V9X’s battery and performance are yet to be released, its initial launch will be as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). GWM already boasts a robust selection of PHEVs, spanning from mid-size SUVs to large, rugged utes and off-road vehicles. Currently, GWM’s fully electric offerings are largely concentrated within the Ora brand, known for its uniquely styled vehicles like the Ora hatchback and the upcoming Ora 5 crossover.

These models, including the notably quirky Ballet Cat – marketed specifically towards female drivers with features like ‘Goddess Mode’ and ‘Warm Man Mode’ – represent GWM’s initial foray into the EV market. The Ora brand, established in 2018, is also undergoing a transformation, expanding beyond a purely EV focus to include petrol-powered vehicles and hybrids, a path diverging from brands like Xpeng and Zeekr who are focusing on PHEVs and extended-range EVs.

Despite the growing popularity of mid-size electric SUVs, exemplified by the Tesla Model Y’s status as the world’s best-selling car in 2023, GWM has yet to introduce a model in this segment. However, the company plans to launch the Haval Jolion Max crossover SUV in Australia later this year, offering an electric powertrain alongside petrol and hybrid options. This will mark the first time GWM offers an electric vehicle outside of the Ora lineup.

Compared to other Chinese brands in the Australian market, GWM’s EV range is relatively limited. Chery and Omoda Jaecoo each offer only a single small EV SUV. BYD, in contrast, provides a more comprehensive range, including city cars, sedans, and SUVs, with larger models available in China. MG currently offers five EV models in Australia, with more planned, including larger SUVs and even a convertible, and a ute is on the horizon.

GWM’s current largest EV, the Ora Lightning Cat, is a mid-size sedan, and a wagon version is anticipated. While a full-size electric sedan, the Mecha Dragon, was showcased in 2021, it did not progress to mass production. GWM’s future strategy appears to balance the demand for larger EVs with its core focus on efficient, urban-centric electric mobility





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