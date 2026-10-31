Haas benches Ocon for Mexico GP as Antonelli eyes podium in Mexico City

Haas removes Esteban Ocon from his car for the Mexico City Grand Prix, replacing him with reserve driver Ryō Hirakawa. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli starts fourth aiming for a podium finish.

The dramatic events unfolding at the Mexico City Grand Prix have centered on a shocking driver swap by the Haas F1 team and the promising qualifying performance of Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli. The Haas team announced early on Saturday that French driver Esteban Ocon would be removed from his car for the remainder of the race weekend. This decision came before the start of final practice and has sent ripples through the paddock, raising questions about the future of the veteran driver who is currently without a seat for the 2026 season.

Haas benching decision sparks speculation

Ryō Hirakawa, the team's Toyota-backed reserve driver, has been inserted into the Haas car for the Mexico City Grand Prix. Team principal Ayao Komatsu was tight-lipped regarding the reasons for this drastic move, stating only that Ocon's absence was not due to illness. Komatsu emphasized that the team's focus remains entirely on preparing Hirakawa for the best possible qualifying performance. The lack of an official explanation has fueled intense media speculation that this marks the end of Ocon's time with the team.

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Several reports suggest that a disagreement between Ocon and his race engineer over tire choices during final practice session two may have triggered the change. It is reported that Ocon switched from soft tires to mediums for a long run, a decision that reportedly prompted an unusually impassioned protest from the driver. Witnesses indicated that Ocon remained unhappy in the paddock area, keeping his helmet on as he returned to the Haas office, a gesture universally understood as a sign that the driver did not wish to speak to anyone.

Tensions and internal friction at Haas

While Komatsu acknowledged that a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved, he categorically rejected any allegations of physical violence being used to resolve differences. However, the breakdown in relations appears significant given that Komatsu was instrumental in bringing Ocon to the team in the first place. Some insiders have suggested that Ocon's combative internal style, which he describes as blunt and straightforward, may have caused friction. There are reports that some team members felt Ocon was unwilling to take responsibility for shortcomings, instead blaming the car or the team, despite Haas being open about the car's performance issues.

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This situation mirrors a similar event at the end of the 2024 season when Ocon was pushed out of his Alpine seat with one race to spare. Jack Doohan replaced him at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move indicative of a working relationship that had reportedly become increasingly difficult. At that time, Alpine could argue the decision gave Doohan a head start on what was to be a full-time campaign in 2025. Ocon, who firmly believes he is still good enough to remain in Formula 1, has been punchy since being told he would be dropped next year.

Antonelli poised for strong finish

While Haas deals with internal turmoil, attention elsewhere has turned to Kimi Antonelli, who has secured a comfortable fourth-place starting position for the race. Given that his race pace tends to be superior to his already formidable qualifying speed, it is considered quite possible that he could maneuver himself onto the podium or even into a winning position. The championship fight will only make it to Sao Paulo next weekend if Lewis Hamilton or George Russell wins the race, adding another layer of tension for the Mercedes drivers.

Historic debut for reserve driver Hirakawa

Meanwhile, Ryō Hirakawa is set to make his Formula 1 debut at the age of thirty-two, making him the oldest debutant in more than a decade since Andre Lotterer started the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix. Hirakawa is a highly decorated sports car ace, holding two World Endurance Championship titles and leading the standings for the current year. He is also a champion in Japan's Super GT series and a winner of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. His qualifying result was unspectacular on paper, but he avoided last place on the grid, ending the session nineteenth ahead of both Cadillac drivers and Lance Stroll.