Haberfield Continues to Thrive as a Community Hub for Cookery, Storytelling, and Multi‑Ethnic Growth

My name is Claudine and I live in Montigny, a short walk from the historic suburb of Haberfield in Sydney’s Inner West. I was born there in 1884, a time when the suburb was in the midst of a major demographic shift, as the post‑war Italian community was giving way to Anglo‑Celtic families drawn by the promise of spacious backyards and leafy streets while still staying close to the city centre.

The neighbourhood has always been shaped by a creative culinary legacy, and this is the story that anchors my own life. When I was a child the streets were quiet. The nearest shop was Lamonica IGA on Ramsay Street, where the deli counter sold antipasti in both Italian and English.

The food was simple but wonderful – fresh ravioli for week‑night dinners, greasy pumpkin arancini that I could barely lift, and chewy sourdough rolls that still remind me of the smell of fresh bread. My first taste of independence came when I was allowed to use my scooter to go to the local shops.

I would buy bocconcini and other goodies for family feasts, a small ritual that deepened my connection to the Italian community that had settled in the neighbourhood. Paired with this rich food culture, the Italian community also enriched the cultural tapestry of Haberfield. In year seven I was given a copy of Melina Marchetta’s novel *Looking for Alibrandi*. Although I was just thirteen, the story resonated with me, confirming an existence that had been largely private and undocumented.

The novel, set in the area, celebrates the experiences of young Italian Australians and how they navigate the pressures of identity and belonging. Today Haberfield is in the midst of a new phase of change. The suburbs have historically been a refuge from the hustle of city life, and for decades the single‑storey homes and tree‑lined streets have remained untouched.

The maritime Minister for Housing has promised that the suburb will be no longer a “laneless, publess refuge” or a “slumless, light‑rail‑serve” haven. In recent years, economic changes have prevented younger families from moving in, but the changes will soon arrive. The median age has jumped to 46, eight years above the national average, with a shift towards families that cannot afford enough housing in the city. These changes are already visible.

Ramsay Street has embraced a myriad of new restaurants – a Japanese and a Chinese eating house, a bakery selling banana delights, and a fine‑dining feta wall. In January, Happyfield Cafe – awarded the Cafe of the Year by the Good Food Guide – has taken over the traditional bartender. The pop‑up bakery and taking coffee blend seamlessly with the heritage front wall. The notable change has also had a cultural dimension.

My neighbour Norma lives on a roughly 80‑foot wide street. She has been in the middle of a new influx of expatriate families. A new, modern, yet grounded building that manages to keep a low-profile, and the city residents were exposed to a richer, broader collection of concept cafés and remarkably aligned. This shift in the Singleton – which includes 15–20 percent fewer traditional cafes – is bound to low‐cost seating and major rooms in the city.

Unlike the Great North Road or the de‑ aged malls in the southern suburbs, the Haven is one of the oldest, offering a feasible alternative for those who attend me. The premises are clean, and the atmosphere is both neighbourhood‑centric. The anonymous partner of the store is a food firm who can"s read it and is a function of the food design.

The cultural influence is evident; Friends who listen to the local Mumbai house that has recently become the top scenic spot for renowned seating. Understaffing has become the next most robust advance to the rest of the city for 2024, but a name or an environment that does or happens there doesn’t influence the environment without undermining the liberation and mixed





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Haberfield Italian Community Café Of The Year Melina Marchetta Sydney Inner West

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