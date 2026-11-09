Hacked Rosstat data shows about 400,000 Russian war deaths in Ukraine

Leaked death certificates from Russia's statistics agency indicate roughly 400,000 Russian military deaths in Ukraine, with almost 392,700 explicitly linked to the war. The data was obtained by hackers and shared with Bloomberg and other outlets.

Hacked records from Russia's statistics agency Rosstat show about 400,000 Russian deaths in the war on Ukraine since the full-scale invasion nearly five years ago.

The figures come from more than 11 million death certificates obtained by the Belarusian opposition group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker operation Silent Crow. The material was shared with Bloomberg News and a small group of other outlets. Between February 24, 2022 and late August 2026, almost 392,700 certificates explicitly link deaths to the war. The records cite codes or free-form text mentioning terms such as military operation, shelling or drones.

Also read Ukraine’s new frontier: how space has become critical to balance of the war

Putin Avoids Acknowledging Russian War Casualties

President Vladimir Putin has long avoided acknowledging the scale of Russian fatalities. As far back as 2015, he made military losses in peacetime special operations or war a state secret. On National Unity Day, November 4, a holiday marking Moscow's ousting of Polish-Lithuanian forces in 1612, Putin again did not address the true cost of the war. The dataset almost certainly understates total deaths.

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Some soldiers were reported missing, some bodies were unidentified, and others died months later from war-related injuries not explicitly recorded. Other deaths may be filed under unrelated categories or not recorded at all. Silent Crow's own calculations put the figure at about 450,000, partly because they include non-combat deaths and records without an explicit cause. Rosstat did not respond to a request for comment.

The material offers rare insight into the war's true cost for Russia, since Rosstat gradually stopped publishing many statistics after the 2022 invasion. It shows the body count grew dramatically after the early months of the war as Russian forces were stalled in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv's defenses became more effective. Separate reporting suggests fighting has been even tougher for Russia this year, with fewer territorial gains than in 2025 and rising casualties.

Kremlin Records Record Troop Losses in October

The Kremlin lost a record 54,000 troops in October, either killed or seriously wounded, according to Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies. On the Ukrainian side, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French media in February that at least 55,000 of his soldiers had been killed and many more are missing. With no significant battlefield gains this year, Russia has shifted to heavily bombing Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure to break Kyiv's morale.

The Kremlin is also trying to persuade the US to force Ukraine to cede additional territory to end the war. Officials from Russia, Ukraine and the US are due to meet in Abu Dhabi this week to discuss the parameters of a potential ceasefire. Silent Crow and Cyber Partisans said on November 1 they breached Rosstat's internal infrastructure, accessed about 25,000 computers, and extracted about 23 terabytes of data, including information on Russian military losses.

Rosstat said days later it detected targeted cyberattacks between October 29 and November 1 but found no evidence its databases were compromised or confidential information leaked. An estimate of about 400,000 Russian war deaths is realistic, according to people familiar with the situation in the Russian military. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media.

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Estimates Align With Independent Mediazona and BBC Counts

The figure is in line with estimates from a tracking project run by the independent Russian outlet Mediazona and the BBC Russian service, which identified 285,881 deaths by name as of this month. A separate estimate by Mediazona and the independent outlet Meduza, based on Russia's probate registry and excluding combatants from occupied Ukraine, puts the death figure at about 352,000 through December 2025.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has suffered 1.6 million deaths and serious injuries since the war began. So far in 2026, nearly 37,800 military deaths have been recorded, but there can be months-long lags before deaths are registered. More than half of those deaths occurred in eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have struggled to break through some of the country's strongest defensive fortifications.

Moscow May Mobilize More Aggressively as Losses Mount

With monthly losses often exceeding recruitment levels and Russian troops not advancing on the ground, Moscow may soon have to mobilize more aggressively. The Kremlin has built digital infrastructure to summon people to the army and has closed off potential escape routes for those who do not want to fight. The 2022 decree on partial mobilization has never been formally revoked, so authorities could still call up additional reservists without announcing a new mobilization.

Russia has introduced sign-up bonuses and other benefits to incentivize military enlistment, though some payments are being cut due to growing pressure on the country's finances. The statistics reviewed by Bloomberg, which run from 2021 to late August 2026, show the war's growing toll on Russian society. They illustrate how the relatively youthful army that invaded Ukraine has come to draw on older sections of Russian society.

Poorer, more remote and ethnically diverse regions have borne a heavier share of deaths, while those in major cities may have been shielded to an extent. In the first half of 2022, only 146 men between the ages of 50 and 59 died of war-related causes, less than 1 per cent of all deaths for that cohort.