Hairdryer Suspected in French Weather Data Manipulation for Polymarket Betting

French police are investigating claims that someone tampered with temperature readings at Charles de Gaulle Airport, potentially using a hairdryer, to win bets on the Polymarket prediction market. The incident involved unexpected temperature spikes that resulted in significant payouts to bettors who had wagered on unlikely weather patterns.

French authorities are currently investigating a highly unusual case involving potential manipulation of official weather data at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. The investigation stems from suspicions that someone deliberately interfered with temperature readings, potentially using a device as simple as a hairdryer, to influence the outcome of bets placed on the cryptocurrency-based prediction market , Polymarket .

This incident has raised serious questions about the integrity of data used for financial forecasting and the vulnerability of prediction markets to external interference. The irregularities first came to light after temperature readings at the airport’s weather station unexpectedly surged on two separate occasions – April 6th and April 15th. On both days, the recorded peak temperatures, 21 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively, significantly exceeded forecasts and were considered highly improbable based on prevailing weather conditions.

These spikes coincided with substantial payouts on Polymarket, where users were betting on the daily peak temperature in Paris. The platform relies on data from official sources, in this case, the Charles de Gaulle Airport temperature sensor, to determine the winners of these bets. The odds on reaching 21 or 22 degrees were initially extremely low, less than 1 percent, meaning those who placed bets anticipating these temperatures stood to gain a considerable return.

For example, on April 15th, one trader reportedly earned $21,000 (approximately $29,400 Australian dollars) by betting that the maximum temperature would not exceed 18 degrees Celsius – a prediction that held a 99.6 percent probability before the late-day temperature increase. Météo-France, the national meteorological service of France, noticed anomalies in the data and promptly filed a complaint with the Air Transport Gendarmerie Brigade of Roissy, the police unit responsible for investigating aviation-related crimes.

A spokesperson for Météo-France confirmed the complaint, stating it was filed due to physical findings on one of their instruments and subsequent analysis of the sensor data. They declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the need to ensure its proper conduct. The method of manipulation remains unclear, but speculation has centered around the possibility of using a localized heat source to artificially inflate the temperature reading.

Online weather forums have discussed the potential use of a battery-powered hairdryer directed at the sensor as a plausible, albeit unconventional, method. While this theory remains unconfirmed, it highlights the potential for relatively simple interventions to compromise the accuracy of sensitive data. The incident has prompted a review of data security protocols at the airport and raised concerns about the reliability of weather data used in financial markets.

Polymarket, a platform allowing users to bet on a wide range of events using cryptocurrency, has been contacted for comment but has not yet released a detailed statement. Crucially, there have been no reports of winnings being clawed back from successful bettors at this time.

However, in response to the incident, Météo-France has switched the data source for Paris’s peak temperature to a sensor located at the smaller Paris-Le Bourget airport, suggesting a precautionary measure to prevent further manipulation. This case underscores the growing importance of data integrity in an increasingly interconnected world, where even seemingly innocuous data points can have significant financial implications.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the extent of the manipulation, identify those responsible, and assess the potential impact on the prediction market and broader financial systems. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in relying on single data sources and the need for robust security measures to protect against deliberate interference





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Polymarket Weather Manipulation Charles De Gaulle Airport France Prediction Market Cryptocurrency Betting Data Integrity

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