Hajj Costs Surge for Australian Muslims as Pilgrimage Becomes Unaffordable

The rising cost of Hajj is pricing out many Australian Muslims, with travel agents reporting a halving of pilgrims from previous years due to financial barriers, currency losses, and regional conflict.

As millions of Muslims around the world exchange Eid Mubarak greetings, over 1.5 million pilgrims are performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia . For those who undertake it, the pilgrimage is often described as a journey of forgiveness, surrender, and spiritual renewal.

However, for many Australian Muslims, this fifth pillar of Islam is becoming increasingly out of reach due to soaring costs. Travel agent Mudar Al-Hilu, who is in Mecca with Australian pilgrims, noted a significant drop in numbers compared to previous years. He said the difference between 2021 and 2025-2026 is stark, with numbers almost halving. The financial burden has made what is considered a religious obligation for those who are physically and financially able an impossible dream for many.

One Australian Muslim, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment at not being able to perform Hajj this year despite working seven days a week from 8:30 AM to 10:00 PM. He cited the high cost of living, particularly house and electricity bills, as a major source of stress that prevents him from saving for the pilgrimage. Another community member, Mr. Al-Haraz, described the cost as astronomical, making it impossible for many families to fulfill this urgent act of worship.

The introduction of Saudi Arabia's Nusuk online platform in 2022, designed to streamline applications, flights, accommodation, and visas, has not alleviated the financial strain. In fact, pilgrims often lose money through rejected applications and currency transfers. Mr. Al-Haraz explained that payments are made in advance, and when requests are rejected, the conversion from Australian dollars to US dollars and then to Saudi riyals can result in losses of up to $1,000 per refund.

Conflict and instability in the Middle East have further exacerbated costs. Airlines have been forced onto longer flight routes to avoid affected areas, driving up fuel costs and airfares. The ongoing war in Iran, which has seen hundreds of drones and missiles launched at Saudi Arabia, has added to the uncertainty. Although air defenses have intercepted most attacks, there have been casualties and damage to infrastructure.

This year, pilgrims have arrived against a backdrop of a tenuous ceasefire, with temperatures in Mecca reaching the mid-to-high 40s Celsius. Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to use umbrellas and avoid direct sun. Despite these challenges, the spiritual significance of Hajj remains undiminished. Pilgrims chant the talbiyah, declaring their devotion to Allah, seeking forgiveness and mercy.

For those who can afford it, the journey is a lifetime highlight, but the growing financial barriers threaten to exclude many from this central pillar of faith





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