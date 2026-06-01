Half-brother of murdered teenager charged with attempted murder and arson

A 36-year-old man has been charged with three counts of domestic violence attempted murder and two counts of arson following an alleged house fire that destroyed a home and damaged two others north of Brisbane.

A 36-year-old man, Corey Wardle , who is the half-brother of murdered teenager Angus Beaumont , has been charged with three counts of domestic violence attempted murder and two counts of arson.

The charges stem from an alleged house fire that destroyed a home and damaged two others north of Brisbane. According to the Queensland Police Service, the blaze was started by Wardle, who used an accelerant to set fire to the home of his mother Michelle Liddle and stepfather Ben Beaumont at Clontarf, in Redcliffe, on Saturday afternoon. The fire destroyed the home and damaged two others, with surrounding neighbours being evacuated due to intense smoke.

Police say Mr Beaumont and Ms Liddle were inside with another person at the time, with all three managing to escape uninjured. Wardle fled the scene but was located by the police dog squad a short time later. The incident has left the community in shock, with many rallying around the affected families. A fundraiser has been set up to support the families who have been left homeless, with many people donating to help them get back on their feet.

The incident serves as a reminder of the devastating effects of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help when needed. The community is coming together to support the affected families and to raise awareness about the issue of domestic violence. The police are continuing to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident has left many people in the community feeling shaken and concerned for the safety of their families and homes.

The police are working closely with the affected families to provide them with the support they need during this difficult time. The community is rallying around the affected families and is showing its support for them through various means, including fundraising and providing emotional support. The incident has highlighted the need for greater awareness and education about domestic violence and its effects on families and communities.

The police are committed to ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are held accountable and that the community is safe





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Domestic Violence Arson Attempted Murder Corey Wardle Angus Beaumont

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