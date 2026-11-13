Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after affair with executive and third relationship reported

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia's founder and chief executive after revelations of an affair with a company executive and a third relationship. His departure adds to a long list of CEOs ousted over policy-violating relationships.

Jensen Huang, the founder and chief executive of Nvidia, has resigned following revelations that he had an affair with an executive at the company, as well as with a woman, according to Bloomberg.

Reports of a third affair have also emerged. The resignation marks a major executive shake-up at the chipmaker he built into a powerhouse. Posing a risk to national security is not the usual reason for ousting a chief executive. More often it is that a relationship was in violation of company policy.

Also read Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO amid spy scandal; Colette Kress named interim CEO

Corporate Policies On Executive Relationships

Large companies generally have had policies that prohibit managers and direct reports from having romantic relationships. Nvidia's code of conduct tells employees to avoid situations where our actions create conflict, including personal relationships. When it comes to direct reports, companies have had hard policies and have had for ages, said Charles G. Tharp, executive vice president of the CHRO Association, a group for human resources officers. Those policies have been tested repeatedly across industries.

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Mark Hurd, who had helped build Hewlett-Packard into a powerhouse tech company, was fired in 2010 after its board found that he had failed to disclose use of company funds and that he had a close personal relationship with a contractor. In 2018, Brian Krzanich resigned from Intel after the chip company learnt of a past consensual relationship the chief executive had with an employee. Tech is not the only industry to be hit by scandal.

Last year Ashley Buchanan was fired as chief executive of Kohl's, the department store chain, after the company learnt that he was trying to direct business to a vendor who turned out to be his romantic partner. Buchanan was in the role for just a few months. Rodney McMullen, chief executive of grocery chain Kroger, resigned last year after an investigation by its board found that his personal conduct was inconsistent with the company's policies.

McDonalds Legal Battle With Former CEO

McDonald's went through an unusually public, years-long battle starting in 2019. That year the company fired Steve Easterbrook, its chief executive, after its board learnt he had engaged in a consensual relationship with a subordinate that violated company policy. Eight months later another McDonald's employee reported a previous sexual relationship with Easterbrook. McDonald's then sued Easterbrook, accusing him of lying and concealing multiple relationships with McDonald's employees.

The case was settled and Easterbrook apologised and gave back more than $US105 million ($154 million today) in cash and stock to the company. Companies likely tightened enforcement on policies on bosses being in relationships with subordinates during the #MeToo era, when there were accusations of sexual harassment and coercion, Tharp said.

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In 2018, Leslie Moonves, the long-time chief executive of CBS Corporation, was one of the most high-profile entertainment figures to be ousted from his position during the #MeToo era. He stepped down after several women accused him of sexual harassment. Moonves received no severance package. In the wake of Moonves' ouster, the board of CBS also named six new members.

Board Oversight And Founder Deference

Boards of directors are responsible for monitoring the conduct of their chief executives and ultimately decide if a chief executive needs to step down. Founders of very successful companies, like Huang, are often treated with deference by their boards. They are in awe of their founder for very good reasons, said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor of leadership studies at the Yale School of Management.

In Nvidia's case, he said, the board has done the right thing but it has taken too long. There were lots of indicators for any board paying attention, he added. Other founders have been fired because of their temperament or management style and later ended up returning to the companies they built. In 1985, Steve Jobs was forced out of Apple after an internal power struggle and a disastrous rollout of new technology.

In 2000, he returned and had a legendary run as Apple's chief executive. Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, had a shorter time away from his artificial intelligence empire. He was pushed out by the board of directors on a Friday afternoon in 2023. Five days later he was reinstated as the company's leader after allies, including fellow Silicon Valley executives, employees and investors, urged his return.