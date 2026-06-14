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Hamilton Seizes First Ferrari Win as Piastri's Struggles Intensify in Barcelona

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Hamilton Seizes First Ferrari Win as Piastri's Struggles Intensify in Barcelona
Formula 1Lewis HamiltonFerrari
📆14/06/2026 10:09 PM
📰7NewsMelbourne
31 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 33% · Publisher: 59%

Lewis Hamilton ends a 40-race winless streak with a breakthrough victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix, while Oscar Piastri's continued slump draws scrutiny from F1 experts.

Lewis Hamilton clinched a dramatic victory at the Barcelona Grand Prix , marking his first win since July 2024 and his debut triumph for Ferrari . The seven-time world champion capitalized on a late engine failure for championship leader Kimi Antonelli, moving his career victory tally to 106.

George Russell secured pole position and finished second, while Lando Norris completed the podium in third ahead of Max Verstappen. For Oscar Piastri, the race highlighted ongoing struggles; the Australian, who won in Barcelona last year, qualified fifth and finished the race in the same position, admitting the team faced grip and pace issues throughout.

Former champions Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve weighed in, noting a concerning dip in Piastri's form and market value, describing it as a puzzling 'collapse' compared to his performance last season when he matched Norris consistently

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Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Oscar Piastri Barcelona Grand Prix

 

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