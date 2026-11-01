Hamish Blake Launches Unskilled Adult Reality Series on Streaming

Hamish Blake stars in Unskilled Adult, a new reality series where he and comedy mates take on real jobs with tight deadlines. Customers pay full price if satisfied or what they think the work is worth.

Hamish Blake has a new reality series called Unskilled Adult. In the show, he sets up a business called UA Enterprises, which stands for unskilled adult.

Blake says he is useless. He is well into his forties and after talking for a living, he realised he has no other skills. He looks around and sees people who can do useful stuff, and he is a bit jealous. So he wondered if that could be him.

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The series is his effort to learn by doing. He ropes in similarly useless mates, typically from comedy. They complete actual tasks for actual people for actual money. If customers think he did a good job, they pay in full.

If not, they pay what they think it is worth. At the end, they get the job done, and he gets to be a little less useless. That is the theory anyway. Blake thinks it is a fair description of him and people like him, usually from the entertainment industry.

He says if you do not get taught skills like building, sewing and cooking as a kid or teenager, you can grow up without them. This was his attempt to force himself to learn things. Given enough time and resources, most people could learn most of the tasks in the series. In the first four episodes, that includes basic carpentry, welding, panel beating and catering.

But UA Enterprises has tight turnarounds. Jobs typically land on a Wednesday and must be finished by close of business on Friday. The budget for tools, gear and lunch is seemingly unlimited. The task is made harder because Blake and his guest workers spend most of the first day gasbagging, eating and shopping.

Day two is typically long. Day three is where the poop really hits the oscillating wind-blowing machine. Blake says it does a strange thing to your head when you know you have to do it and it is on you. When you do not know how to do something, it is human nature to do things that are not the thing, to feel like you are getting somewhere.

There is a lot of planning and wild ideas. He is on with funny people, so everyone has ideas. But then it slowly dawns on you that the people who have to execute all these ideas are still us. The customers know what they are signing up for.

If they do not recognise Blake or his guests, the camera crew is a dead giveaway. Guests include long-time collaborator and mate Sophie Monk. Blake insists the job is real. There is no safety blanket.

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If you stuff up that car repair, there is not a new car waiting for you. The exchange of cash is genuinely based on how they assess the work. He says it was important to keep it real. It is central to biting off more than you can chew and genuinely figuring your way out, not being allowed to give up.

Combining those elements creates a great adventure. Blake describes himself as someone who talks for a living. In reality, he parlayed being a regular bloke into a significant media career. He is good-looking, affable, a bit of a doofus, and willing to poke fun at himself.

His career includes radio, podcasts, TV and occasional movie roles, plus a considerable fortune. He concedes he has talked to good effect. But he has not done anything you would hang your hat on as a skill. Has the show changed that?

He says shamefully not as much as he hoped. Before the adventure, he and co-creator and director Tim Bartley wondered if he might become too capable and kill the gag. Blake said they would cross that bridge when they came to it. They have not come to that bridge.

He did become passably good at some wood stuff, he boasts. If he had to be an apprentice in any field, he would be a chippy, if they would take him. Since doing the show, has he done anything in his own life, like put up a shelf? He did something the other day and the family was cheering.

His kids said he has done it and is not unskilled. For a moment, he struggles to recall what it was.

Then it comes to him. They live a couple of blocks from the beach in Sydney. He left a jacket in the garage and the zip had rusted. He put WD40 on it and used pliers.

He told everyone to gather round because Dad was going to do something. That is something he would not have been able to do before the show. As much as he talks up his incompetence, in the episodes seen, Blake and co manage a passable job of mastering the basics. You might not hire them to build your next house, but you might entrust them with a planter box.

Blake Addresses Respect For Tradespeople

Given his enormous following with tradies, is there a risk he gives the impression that being a carpenter, bricklayer, chef or welder is a breeze? Might some think their favourite multimillionaire is being disrespectful? Blake says he wondered the same thing. This is not them saying trades are easy or anyone can do it.

He knows it takes years to acquire mastery. But what could you get done in a few days? Can you learn anything? He says it is about learning the bare basics.

No bricklayer will look at it and say they are the best bricklayers ever. It is more about the thrill of being a beginner. He really enjoys that in life. The reality series is essentially Blake's effort to learn by doing.

He sets up a business - UA (for unskilled adult) Enterprises - ropes in a couple of similarly useless mates, typically from the world of comedy, and sets about completing actual tasks for actual people for actual money. If they think he's done a good job, they pay him in full. If not, they pay him what they think it's worth.

Interview Questions On Blake Incompetence

At the end of it all, they get the job done, and he gets to be, well, a little less useless. Well, that's the theory anyway. Let's start with the basics, Hamish. Do you really think you're an unskilled adult?

"I think it is a fair description of me, and people who feel like me, usually from the entertainment industry," he says. "If you don't get taught those skills [building, sewing, cooking] as a kid or in your teenage years, I guess you can just grow up without them. So this was my attempt to force myself to learn things.

" Given enough time and resources, most people could probably learn to do most of the things Blake and co set about undertaking in the series - in the first four episodes, that includes basic carpentry, welding, panel beating and catering. But UA Enterprises appears to have a predisposition for the tight turnaround - jobs typically land on a Wednesday and need to be finished by close of business on Friday - though the budget for tools, gear and lunch is seemingly unlimited.

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Making the task that little bit harder is that Blake and his guest workers tend to spend most of the first day gasbagging, eating and shopping; day two is typically long, and day three is where the poop really hits the oscillating wind-blowing machine.

"It does a strange thing to your head when you know you have to do it, you know it's on you," he says, attempting to explain the procrastination. "When you don't know how to do something, it's just human nature that your first port of call is to do a lot of things that aren't the thing, to make you feel like you're getting somewhere.

So a lot of planning, a lot of wild ideas - you're on with really funny people, so everyone's having lots of ideas - but then it does slowly dawn on you that the people who have to all these ideas are still us.

" The customers know what they're signing up for, of course - on the off-chance they don't recognise Blake or any of his guests (including long-time collaborator and mate ubiquitous Sophie Monk), the camera crew is a dead giveaway. But Blake insists that the job at hand is real, there's no safety blanket - stuff up that car repair and there isn't a new car waiting for you - and the exchange of cash is genuinely based on how they assess the work.

"It was important for us to keep it real because it is central to the idea of biting off more than you can chew, and genuinely having to figure your way out of it, and not being allowed to give up. And I think if you combine those elements that creates a great adventure.

" Blake describes himself as someone who talks for a living. In reality, he's parlayed being a regular bloke - good-looking, affable, a bit of a doofus, always willing to poke fun at himself - into a very significant media career (radio, podcasts, TV, the occasional movie role) and a considerable fortune.

"I've talked to good effect," he concedes. "But I haven't really done anything that you would hang your hat on as a skill. " Has doing this show changed that at all - have you actually acquired any real skills? "Shamefully not as much as I was hoping," he says.

He tells me that before they set out on this adventure, he and his co-creator and director Tim Bartley wondered if there was any risk that he might become too capable, and thus kill the gag.

"I was like, 'I guess we'll cross that bridge when we come to it'," Blake says. "And we have not come to that bridge. " He did, however, become passably good at "some wood stuff", he boasts. "Yeah.

I think if I had to go and be an apprentice in any field, I'd be a chippy. If they'd take [me].

" So since doing this, have you done anything in your own actual life, like maybe put up a shelf at home? "I did something the other day, and the family was cheering," he says. "My kids were like, 'He's done it! He's done it!

He's not unskilled'.

" For a moment, he struggles to recall what it was. And then it comes to him.

Blake Fixes Jacket Zip At Home

"We live a couple of blocks from the beach in Sydney, and I'd left a jacket in the garage and the zip had rusted. I put WD40 on it, and I used pliers.

'Look at that everyone, come gather round. Dad's going to do something'.

" And that's something you wouldn't have been able to do before this show? As much as he talks up his incompetence, in the episodes I've seen Blake and co actually manage to do a passable job of mastering the basics. I mean, you might not hire them to build your next house, but you might entrust them with a planter box.

Risk Of Disrespecting Skilled Trades

Given the enormous following he has with tradies, is there a risk that he might inadvertently be giving the impression that being a carpenter, a bricklayer, a chef, a welder is a breeze, that two days is all anyone needs to master it? To put it bluntly, might some people think their favourite multimillionaire is being disrespectful?