Hampshire police force accused of 'anti-white bias' after Henry Nowak murder

The Hampshire police force has been accused of 'anti-white bias' after the murder of Henry Nowak, who was treated as a suspect despite telling officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. The force has a higher than average racial disparity in its use of stop and search, with black people being 5.1 times more likely to be stopped than white people. The use of stop and search is a controversial power, with most resulting in no detection of criminality. The fact that officers are more likely to use the power against a black person has led to accusations of anti-white racism.

The Hampshire police force, which responded to the murder of Henry Nowak, has a higher than average racial disparity in its use of stop and search .

According to the latest data, the force is over five times more likely to subject black people to a stop and search than white people. This disparity has increased in recent years, with black people in Hampshire being 4.8 times more likely to be stopped than a white person in 2024/5, up from 4.1 times in 2023/4.

The force has also increased its use of stop and search, with 15,000 stops carried out in 2025/26, compared to 12,000 two years earlier. The racial disparity in stop and search has been a long-standing issue in policing, with the average disproportionality rate in England and Wales being 3.8 times. The use of stop and search is a controversial power, with most resulting in no detection of criminality.

The fact that officers are more likely to use the power against a black person has led to accusations of anti-white racism. However, the sole surviving victim of the Stephen Lawrence case, Duwayne Brooks, has said that the treatment of Nowak was due to lazy policing, not anti-white racism.

Brooks, who was 18 when he escaped the gang that fatally stabbed Lawrence, has said that police have a blasé attitude and that he has not seen or heard any evidence of anti-white bias in policing. The Hampshire Police Federation has suspended its social media platforms following serious threats against its members. The final two candidates for the role of His Majesty's Chief Inspector of Constabulary are both former chief constables of the Hampshire force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the Nowak case, treating officers involved in attending the scene as witnesses. An inquest into Nowak's death will also be held next year with a jury





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Hampshire Police Force Henry Nowak Murder Anti-White Bias Stop And Search Racial Disparity Police Conduct

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