Hanks and Allen reflect on childhood toys ahead of Toy Story 5 release

The actors discuss how their personal toy experiences inspire the emotional depth of the new movie, emphasizing the lasting impact of childhood play on storytelling.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reminisce about the toys that shaped their childhoods as they promote the upcoming fifth installment of the beloved animated franchise about a cowboy sheriff and a space ranger.

The two actors speak about the simple joy of playing with army men, a plastic car, a multicoloured polar bear and other objects that once seemed to hold the whole universe. Hanks, who voices the sheriff, recalls a moment when he lost a favourite polar bear named Sammy in a crowded shopping centre and spent hours searching until he found the toy perched near an escalator.

The relief and tears he felt then, he says, capture the pure and unfiltered bond that children form with their playthings. Those memories, he believes, are the emotional core of the films, which repeatedly pull at the heartstrings of audiences by tapping into that timeless connection between a child and a treasured object





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Toy Story 5 Tom Hanks Tim Allen Childhood Toys Film Interview

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