Hannah Green's Subtle Swing Change Fuels Stunning Return to Form

Australian golfer Hannah Green is enjoying a remarkable resurgence, climbing back into the top five of the rankings thanks to a refined swing setup and improved balance. Her coach reveals the key adjustments made during the off-season that have unlocked her potential.

Hannah Green 's remarkable resurgence in form, propelling her back into the top five of the rankings, is attributed to a subtle yet significant technical adjustment made during her off-season.

While Green herself downplays any major changes, her coach, Ritchie Smith, reveals a focused effort to alter the initial stages of her swing. Following a challenging 2025 where she slipped from a top-5 ranking to 20th, Green dedicated her pre-season to regaining her previous form, which included three tournament victories. This involved incorporating boxing for improved cardio fitness and refining her golf technique.

The key adjustment centered around her setup, specifically addressing a tendency to be 'straight-legged' and 'sit on top of the ball.

' Smith and his team had an 'epiphany' that modifying her balance and body structure at the setup could improve her swing. They moved her away from the ball, allowing her arms greater freedom, and restructured her back, shifting her balance from her toes to the center of her feet. This adjustment has resulted in a more controlled takeaway and a more balanced position at the top of her swing, enabling her to generate more power.

The change wasn't about foot placement but rather about her upper-body posture and dynamic balance. Furthermore, work was done on her putting stroke, aiming to reduce excessive club face rotation and rely more on body rotation for power. The results have been nothing short of spectacular. Green's 2026 season has been marked by consistent high finishes and multiple victories.

She secured a seventh-place finish in Thailand, followed by a win at the Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Returning to Australia, she ended a nine-year drought for local winners at the Aussie Open and continued her success with a victory at the Australian WPGA Championship in Queensland. Even a rare setback in her first US event couldn't derail her momentum, as she staged a stunning comeback to win the LA Championship, overcoming a six-shot deficit in the final seven holes.

Green acknowledges the incredible start to the year, expressing both excitement and the challenge of maintaining her focus and humility. She recognizes the financial rewards of her success, even accounting for taxes and her status as a foreign player in the US. Green’s recent success is a testament to the power of subtle adjustments and the importance of a strong coaching relationship.

Smith emphasizes that the goal wasn't to drastically overhaul her swing but to refine her setup and allow her natural talent to flourish. He notes that Green herself initially downplayed the changes, which he views as a positive sign of her comfort and confidence. The focus on balance and freedom of movement has clearly unlocked a new level of consistency and power in her game.

The combination of physical conditioning, technical refinement, and mental fortitude has positioned Hannah Green as a force to be reckoned with on the LPGA Tour, and she enters the first major championship of the year in Houston with significant momentum and high expectations. Her ability to seamlessly integrate these changes while maintaining a relaxed and confident demeanor is a key factor in her current success





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