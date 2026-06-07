Hanson Questions Superiors' Accountability in Roberts-Smith War Crimes Case at Brisbane Rally

Pauline Hanson voiced support for Ben Roberts-Smith at a community barbecue, questioning why authorities above him are not facing trial and highlighting the 17-year delay in charges as supporters gathered in Brisbane.

Pauline Hanson has raised questions about whether senior officials above accused war criminal Ben Roberts-Smith will face trial, during a 'Justice for Ben' community barbecue in Brisbane's south-west on Sunday.

The One Nation leader received a warm welcome, with cheers and applause, at the event held in Seventeen Mile Rocks, before being surrounded by supporters. A 'Ben for PM' sign was visible nearby. Hanson expressed her support for the former soldier at the gathering, which took place in a local park in the Oxley electorate.

She told the crowd, who attended the 'Friends of Ben' community barbecue, that while no one can judge Roberts-Smith, it is wrong that he has been charged with a crime 17 years after the alleged events. She also questioned the role of authorities above Roberts-Smith, noting he was a corporal at the time.

Roberts-Smith, who was charged earlier this year over allegations that he murdered unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners during his service with the Australian SAS in Afghanistan, did not appear at the event. He faces five counts of war crime murder related to his deployment between 2009 and 2012, with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for each charge. He has previously denied the allegations, stating, "I categorically deny all of these allegations.

" Several of the alleged crimes were examined in a defamation case that Roberts-Smith brought against this masthead, where the allegations were assessed under the civil standard of proof on the balance of probabilities. In the upcoming criminal case, prosecutors must prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt, a higher standard.

Hanson assured the crowd of about 100 people that she would relay their support to Roberts-Smith, saying she had spoken to him and his parents, who are devastated but encouraged by the backing. She referenced her own experience with criminal charges, describing how mediaphotographs were taken when she was arrested in a remote location. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett has stated that anyone who leaked details of Roberts-Smith's arrest to the media in advance should face consequences.

When asked if she had considered asking Roberts-Smith to run for One Nation, Hanson said she would not impose such pressure, adding, "I've worn his shoes, I've faced a criminal trial... you do not put that on to anyone 'will you be a member of parliament?

'" She emphasized the importance of support for someone she believes is innocent. The prosecution has caused a split on the conservative side of politics, with senior Liberal figure Andrew Hastie expected to testify against the highly decorated soldier.

Meanwhile, a senior One Nation staffer wrote an opinion piece defending Roberts-Smith, while prominent donors Kerry Stokes and Gina Rinehart have also criticized the prosecution. The event occurs as One Nation's polling has risen sharply, with primary support growing from 6.4 percent at the May election to about 15 percent before the Bondi massacre, and recent YouGov and Redbridge polls showing the party near 30 percent. Many attendees greeted Hanson warmly, seeking photos.

One attendee, Tammy Hickey, traveled over 12 hours by bus from Cunnamulla in south-west Queensland, saying her World War II veteran father would be horrified by Roberts-Smith's treatment. Some participants questioned media coverage of the case, and event organizers photographed journalists' identification cards despite the public park setting. The day's most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights were summarized at the start





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Pauline Hanson Ben Roberts-Smith War Crimes One Nation Afghanistan Criminal Charges Australian SAS Justice For Ben

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