Hanson Releases Audit to Counter Albanese's Doubts on $3 Million Fundraising Haul

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has launched an audit to refute Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's skepticism about the legitimacy of her party's nearly $3 million fundraising campaign, setting the stage for a political showdown over donation transparency and grassroots support.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has fired back at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after he cast doubt on the legitimacy of her party's recent fundraising success, which has amassed nearly $3 million in donations.

Hanson released an audit report on Thursday night, asserting that the funds raised through her campaign are authentic and challenging Albanese to match such a grassroots effort. The audit, conducted by independent contractor and software engineer Daryl Monnink, reviewed the website's data and consultation with the donation code engineer, concluding that all payments were verified and the displayed progress bar was accurate. Monnink stated he is satisfied that the fundraising total includes only successfully received and validated donation payments.

The donation code engineer, Peter Arvoll, declined to comment. One Nation senator Sean Bell characterized the Prime Minister's skepticism as evidence of being rattled and falling back on conspiracy theories, emphasizing that the donors are real and angry with the government.

Meanwhile, Labor MP Tony Swan, who ran a counter-campaign to stop One Nation's rise, admitted he has no idea how much his own party raised but doubted it reached $2 million, labeling Hanson's campaign a farce and accusing her of masking large donations from wealthy individuals as small grassroots contributions. The actual donation figures will not be publicly confirmed until the Australian Electoral Commission publishes its declaration data on February 1, with donations below $17,300 remaining anonymous until the threshold lowers to $5,000 next year.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie noted that the fundraising was a reaction to Labor's budget, while Labor frontbencher Mark Butler downplayed the significance, suggesting it will be dwarfed by future donations from billionaires like Gina Rinehart. Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume ruled out a preference deal with One Nation, contradicting earlier openness from figures like Tony Abbott, while Coalition's Angus Taylor also ruled out seat-sharing but indicated a willingness to work with others to oust Labor





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Pauline Hanson One Nation Anthony Albanese Fundraising Audit Political Donations Australian Electoral Commission Tony Swan Mark Butler Jane Hume Preference Deals

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