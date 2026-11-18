One Nation leader Pauline Hanson denies the Iran war affects inflation while unveiling policy to cut parent visas and reduce refugee intake, prompting criticism from Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has declined to address whether former US President Donald Trump should wind down the conflict in Iran, while simultaneously confirming her hardline migration policy could force more than 10,000 parents and grandparents out of Australia.

Hanson told reporters in Canberra that determining whether Trump should end the war is not her decision, stating that no country like Iran should possess nuclear weapons. She insisted that the cost of living crisis was not caused by the Middle East conflict, but rather by bad management and out-of-control spending by the current government. The Reserve Bank of Australia has repeatedly highlighted the war in Iran as a key inflation risk due to spiked global oil prices.

Also read Pauline Hanson Proposes 90 Percent Refugee Cut and Parent Visa Ban

Hanson Blames Government Management For Inflation

Bank Governor Michele Bullock has called out the impact of the conflict alongside the AI construction boom, noting that while inflation was already too high, the war has made the situation worse. Despite these expert assessments, Hanson argued that Bullock had called out the government's spending time and time again. She maintained that the inflation problem stems from incompetent government management rather than external geopolitical events.

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Hanson used the press conference to unveil a populist-right policy based on her analysis of Treasury figures. The plan proposes cutting parent visas and slashing the refugee intake by 90 per cent, claiming it could save taxpayers $140 billion over decades. The policy leaves out the cost of refunding nearly $50,000 fees paid by applicants in the 161,000-person backlog. Immigration analyst Abul Rizvi estimated that refunding these fees would cost about $1 billion.

Rizvi noted that at least 13,000 applicants are living onshore on bridging visas. When asked if they could stay after refunds, Hanson said they could not, raising concerns that thousands would be forced to depart. Rizvi, a former senior bureaucrat, explained that many visa holders provide unpaid childcare for grandchildren. This contribution is not reflected in Treasury estimates suggesting parent visa holders cost taxpayers more than $500,000 over their lifetimes.

Critics Highlight Costs Of Parent Visa Policy

Visa holders are immediately eligible for Medicare but must wait 10 years for benefits like the age pension. The $500,000 figure accounts for their use of services without contributing tax revenue, as they did not spend their working lives in Australia. Each parent visa requires a $10,000 financial guarantee from the sponsor. Foreign Minister Penny Wong described the proposed changes as very harsh on multicultural families.

Wong criticized the cuts, noting that Australia's refugee intake is a small contribution to global movement. She cited businessman Frank Lowy and the Socceroos as examples of valuable refugee contributions. Hastie criticized Hanson's stance on Trump, saying she would be the last to take down the MAGA flag. As the Coalition focuses on inflation, Hanson is steering the narrative toward migration.

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Wong Condemns Divisive Refugee Visa Cuts

Hanson's pledge includes reducing refugee visas from 20,000 to 2,000 per year. Wong stated that dividing Australians is a poor political strategy compared to inclusive views.