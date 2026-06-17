Hanson Turns National Press Club Into Arena of Media Warfare

Pauline Hanson used her National Press Club address to lambaste the Australian media and outline a radical policy agenda, turning a standard political speech into a confrontational spectacle that reinforced her anti-elitist brand.

Hanson's presence at the National Press Club was less about addressing the media and more about creating a spectacle. Her speech, which deliberately exceeded its time limit, was punctuated by a protest from the activist group GetUp, which unfurled a poster highlighting her vote against pay rises.

The incident, swiftly torn down by staff, provided additional airtime and aligned with her strategy of confrontation. Hanson used the platform to announce a series of extreme policy demands, including the abolition of climate change and Aboriginal affairs departments, the dismantling of the SBS and ABC, and the construction of nuclear weapons. She directed her harshest criticism at the Australian media, accusing them of biased attacks that have only strengthened her support.

She claimed the media first dismissed One Nation as a temporary phenomenon, then expressed concern, and finally attempted to undermine her, but 'with every attack, our support just keeps growing.

' This narrative of persecution by the media is central to her political identity. The famous 'Please explain' gaffe from her 1996 60 Minutes interview, where she asked for the meaning of 'xenophobic,' became a defining moment. Contrary to weakening her, the perceived media mockery generated public sympathy and support, a pattern she has exploited ever since.

The phrase 'Please explain' is now a branded slogan, used in her party's satirical YouTube cartoons that mock political opponents, including a recent depiction of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Her approach remains consistent: use media encounters to fuel a culture war, portray herself as a victim of establishment bias, and leverage controversy into political capital and fundraising, demonstrated by her $200,000 ad campaign during the State of Origin rugby league match





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