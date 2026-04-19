Hardwick Blasts Holding the Ball Rule Inconsistency After Suns' Nail-Biting Win

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick criticizes the AFL's inconsistent application of the holding the ball rule following a hard-fought 17.17 (119) to 17.8 (110) victory over Essendon. Despite being outplayed in clearances, the Suns relied on strong individual performances to secure the win, while Hardwick lamented the unpredictability of key umpiring decisions.

Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick has voiced his strong disapproval regarding the AFL 's handling of the holding the ball rule , citing its inconsistent application as a major point of contention following his team's narrow victory over Essendon. The Suns managed to overcome an inspired Bombers outfit in a high-scoring affair, ultimately prevailing 17.17 (119) to 17.8 (110) in front of a crowd of 19,039 spectators.

Key performances from the Suns included Christian Petracca, who marked his return from injury with three goals and 25 disposals, and Matt Rowell, who was dominant with 35 possessions. Their midfield pairing showed promise, despite being outpointed in clearances by the Bombers, who held a significant advantage of 37-29, including 20-15 at centre bounces. Essendon, despite being the league's lowest-ranked clearance team, demonstrated resilience, twice rallying to take the lead. Darcy Parish was instrumental for the Bombers, amassing 30 disposals and 11 clearances, a performance that underscored his side's ability to challenge even after their drought-breaking win against Melbourne the previous week. The victory offered relief for the Suns, who had experienced consecutive losses primarily due to midfield struggles. Hardwick, while acknowledging the need for improvement in contested situations, singled out the unpredictability of the holding the ball calls as a significant detractor from the game's flow. He expressed frustration, likening the situation to a lottery, where the outcomes are often uncertain and difficult to anticipate. Hardwick highlighted instances where players like Rowell and Bailey Humphrey were penalized for holding the ball despite having minimal opportunity to dispossess their opponents. He suggested a return to more frequent ball-ups in such scenarios, rather than relying solely on dump tackles, to provide greater clarity and consistency. He emphasized that this approach would prevent the game from becoming stagnant and would not necessarily kill its momentum. The match itself was a see-saw battle. Essendon surged before halftime, kicking four goals to one to establish a lead. The Suns initially responded after the break, but the Bombers again fought back, with Thomas Edwards, Nate Caddy, and Sullivan Robey all contributing to a resurgence that narrowed the margin to a single point. Gold Coast appeared to regain control with a flurry of goals, including a skillful snap from Lachie Weller. However, Essendon refused to yield, keeping the pressure on and forcing a tense finish. The final stages of the game were marked by a series of behinds from both teams, with a missed opportunity from Peter Wright in the dying seconds denying the Bombers a final chance to snatch victory. For Essendon, Archie Roberts impressed with 34 touches, and Zach Merrett contributed a goal, eight tackles, and 34 disposals. Bombers coach Brad Scott acknowledged the impact of the Suns' star midfielders, particularly when Gold Coast gained momentum. He credited individual brilliance from the Suns for their ability to steer the game back in their favour during crucial periods. The intensity and back-and-forth nature of the contest underscored the competitive spirit of both teams and the ongoing tactical battles within the AFL





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