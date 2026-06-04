Hardwick Vows to Keep Suns' Young Forwards on Board Amid Trade Rumours

Coach Damien Hardwick assures that Bailey Humphrey, Joel Jeffrey and key forward Jed Anderson are locked into contracts and will stay at Gold Coast while he remains coach, while also unveiling debutant Jai Murray ahead of the Q‑Clash with Brisbane.

Gold Coast Suns head coach Damien Hardwick has made it clear that two of the club's prized young forwards will remain at the team for the foreseeable future, provided he stays in charge.

In a press conference on Thursday, Hardwick addressed the swirling speculation surrounding forward Bailey Humphrey and the versatile key‑forward Joel Jeffrey, both of whom are tied to the Suns through contracts that run for at least the next two seasons. While rival clubs have been vocal about their interest, Hardwick warned that any attempts to lure the pair away would be futile as long as he remains the club's senior coach.

He described the Suns' roster as "an exciting group capable of greatness" and emphasised that the contractual commitments of Humphrey and Jeffrey are iron‑clad, leaving no room for poaching. The coach also turned his attention to the club's burgeoning talent pool, highlighting the situation of free‑agent Ben King, who has yet to sign a new deal despite attracting attention from Hawthorn. King is expected to re‑sign with the Suns, but a formal agreement has not been recorded.

In addition, Hardwick discussed the impressive progress of third‑overall pick Jed Anderson, who has quickly become a focal point of the Suns' forward line. Anderson has already booted 12 goals in six games, including back‑to‑back three‑goal hauls, and the coaching staff believe he is evolving into the No. 1 key forward they anticipated when he was drafted.

The club has reportedly received offers exceeding $750,000 per season from several Victorian teams, including Essendon, Carlton, Collingwood, Geelong and Adelaide, yet Hardwick remains confident that Anderson's development is best served by staying on the Gold Coast. Looking ahead to the upcoming Q‑Clash, Hardwick warned against underestimating Brisbane's defending champions, who have secured the last two premiership flags despite a recent three‑game losing streak.

The Suns will try to rectify their disappointing second‑half collapse against North Melbourne when they meet the Lions at People First Stadium. Hardwick praised the preparation and strategic analysis his staff have undertaken, insisting that even without the scoreboard, Brisbane's coach Chris Fagan would be pleased with the quality of the contest.

He also confirmed the availability of forward Will Graham for selection and announced the debut of 2025 draftee Jai Murray, a product of the Suns academy who overcame a Lisfranc fracture and a period of rehabilitation to earn his place in the senior side. Murray's resilience and work ethic have impressed the coaching team, and his introduction is expected to inject fresh energy into the forward line as the Suns pursue a successful run in the latter part of the AFL Premiership Season





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Gold Coast Suns Damien Hardwick AFL Trade Rumors Jed Anderson Jai Murray

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