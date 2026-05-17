Harley Reid Emerges as a Super Star, Leading Eagles to a Thrilling Upset

The emerging superstar, Harley Reid, has inspired the Eagles to a surging 17-point victory over GWS Giants on Sunday night. Harley's impressive performance was highlighted by his 33 touches, 10 clearances, eight tackles, and two goals. The victory was made even more remarkable by the fact that Harley had a turnover that led to a Jake Stringer goal, which allowed the Giants to close the margin to 14 points at halftime. Nonetheless, the Eagles showcased a dominating second-quarter performance, with Jake Waterman scoring two crucial last-quarter goals, setting the stage for an incredible comeback victory.

The emerging superstar, Harley Reid , led the Eagles to a sensational upset in their game against GWS Giants. In a thrilling match, Harley contributed with 33 touches, 10 clearances, eight tackles, and two goals.

He was undoubtedly the player of the night, praised for his constant improvement and potential to be the best player in the competition. The Eagles kicked the final four goals of the match, with Jake Waterman scoring two crucial ones towards the end. The victory was a remarkable comeback, making Harley the star of the night





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