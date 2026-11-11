Harry and Meghan appear together in Brussels to urge social media safety for children

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first joint public appearance since criminal charges against Thomas Markle, with Harry calling on tech companies to protect children online.

Prince Harry and Meghan arrived together at the European parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, local time, to intensify calls on social media giants to make their platforms safer for young people.

The appearance was their first joint public outing since criminal charges were filed against Meghan's father, Thomas Markle. The duchess did not speak at the event. American prosecutors have charged Thomas Markle with possessing child sexual abuse material. They also produced evidence suggesting he appeared in photographs with some of the alleged victims.

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Markle denied the claims and was released from detention last Friday on the condition he wear an electronic monitoring device. He was arrested again on Tuesday after Florida police said he tried to cut off the ankle bracelet in the early hours of the morning. The news broke early on Wednesday, Australian Eastern Daylight Time. Once again, Meghan's father was making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

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Harry Speaks at Brussels Safety Event

At the Brussels event, held at the centre of parliamentary power in the European Union, Harry spoke on stage without Meghan beside him. She was in the room and arrived with him. Plans for joint remarks were changed after the US prosecution. Meghan chose not to speak or take questions because of the global attention on her and her father.

Don't put anything in front of our children that you wouldn't put in front of your own children, Harry said at the online safety event. So why would you create something that you know is going to harm someone else's child? His remarks echo concerns raised in the Australian parliament and by many Australian parents. Meghan broke off contact with her father in 2018.

Last month she revealed she had been warned in 2019 about his conduct. She said she had seen a letter that made accusations against him and had given it to British police. The Metropolitan Police have launched an inquiry to determine why they did not act on the concerns. The Duchess of Sussex said she acted to shield her children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, from her father.

Meghan Distances From Her Father

In a statement on October 24 she said: I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father, and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. That is not enough for her critics, who have questioned her stated support for children at the Brussels event.

They have also wondered why she did not go public with the letter about her father years ago. Daily Beast editor Tom Sykes went over the public timeline last week to accuse Meghan of falsely blaming the royal family for her suicidal thoughts in 2019. Sykes concluded that Meghan's anguish stemmed from revelations about her father in the letter she saw in 2019, rather than any conduct by the royal family or the media.

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This is a convenient angle for the British media, which turned on Harry and Meghan when they quit their royal duties in January 2020. It is based on big assumptions about what Meghan knew about her father. It also seems to suggest she could have gone public about him in 2019, when the police inquiry is yet to determine why nobody acted on the letter she handed to police that year.

Amid this furore, Meghan avoided commenting on the case when she appeared with Harry in Brussels. She held her husband's hand when they arrived, but left all the speaking to him once the event was under way. While critics question the couple's campaign to protect children, they have been active on the issue for at least six years.

Long Standing Child Protection Campaign

Harry wrote in Fast Company in August 2020 that called for social media to be redesigned to look after the mental health of young people. They were active before Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen released damning files in 2021 about the company's strategies to recruit young customers. They were also active before American psychologist Jonathan Haidt released an influential book in 2024.

All the signs suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serious about bringing social media under greater control to protect children and their mental health, regardless of the media scrutiny over the Markle case. Everything Harry said in Brussels could have been said by Liberal leader Peter Dutton in 2024, when he and colleague David Coleman called for age restrictions on social media.

Anthony Albanese said the same year: We can no longer sit here and wait for thousands more children to lose their lives, and thousands more parents, millions more parents, to have their children's lives changed forever. This whole mission has to be about safety by design, the prime minister said. By the time that it's on the phone, in an app, in a kid's hands, it's already too late.