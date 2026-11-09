Harry Grant Focuses on Rugby League World Cup Final Amid Transfer Rumors

Kangaroos hooker Harry Grant dismisses contract speculation with the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans to prioritize Australia's Rugby League World Cup final victory against New Zealand.

Australia Kangaroos hooker Harry Grant has firmly stated that his immediate priority is leading his national team to Rugby League World Cup glory, effectively sidelining ongoing speculation regarding his club future. The 28-year-old Queensland representative is currently the subject of intense interest from multiple top-tier clubs, including a reported multimillion-dollar offer from the Melbourne Storm and overtures from the Gold Coast Titans.

Grant Prioritizes World Cup Final

While a significant financial deal with the Melbourne Storm sits on the table, Grant insisted that contract negotiations will wait until after the championship match against New Zealand on Sunday night. Speaking in Sydney ahead of the final, the hooker emphasized that he and his teammates are fully focused on eliminating distractions and locking into the moment. He noted that clubs have been respectful of this stance, allowing the squad to concentrate solely on the upcoming challenge at Suncorp Stadium without pressure to finalize their 2027 and beyond commitments immediately.

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Titans and Storm Seek Hooker

Gold Coast Titans part owner Matthew Johns has reached out to Grant, hoping the veteran hooker can help turn the fortunes of the perennial underachievers. Johns believes Grant's experience will be invaluable, particularly with young stars Zane Harrison, Keano Kini, and Jayden Campbell already established on the Titans roster. However, sources indicated that any potential move to the Titans is unlikely to materialize quickly, with Rugby Australia remaining content with its playmaking stocks ahead of next year's World Cup, ensuring Grant remains with the Kangaroos for the immediate tournament.

Forward Pack Silences Critics

Before turning to club matters, the Kangaroos' focus remained on their semifinal performance against Samoa, where the forward pack finally delivered the dominant display required. Australia head coach Kevin Walters praised his forwards for standing up against opposing packs after earlier criticism that they had failed to muscle up throughout the tournament. Pat Carrigan, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, and Keaon Koloamatangi were instrumental in stopping Samoa, with Carrigan running a team-high 163 metres off the bench to seal the victory and silence external doubts.

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Players Reject Outside Noise

Forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui admitted that the criticism regarding the forward pack's earlier performances served as extra motivation for the players. Carrigan acknowledged that it was impossible to miss the noise in today's digital landscape but emphasized that the squad has no egos and remains united by a shared passion for playing for their country. He highlighted the calming influence of leaders like Tom Dearden, who have kept the group collected and focused on executing their jobs rather than reacting to social media commentary.

Broader NRL Club Landscape

Beyond Grant, the broader NRL club landscape is experiencing significant player movement speculation as the season progresses. Flying winger Jack Bostock remains heavily linked to a move to the Dragons, while Penrith's Liam Martin is viewed as a potential target for Canberra to replace Hudson Young, who is bound for Papua New Guinea. Sam Walker's future beyond 2026 remains unclear, though the Kangaroos halfback is unlikely to switch codes. As the final approaches, all attention remains on Australia's quest for the title, with Grant promising more mature contract conversations in the coming weeks once the world championship is secured.