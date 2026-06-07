Harry McKay's Time-Wasting Set Shot Sparks AFL Rule Debate After Carlton's Win Over Essendon

Carlton forward Harry McKay used a long run-up and an implausible shot attempt from 60 metres to waste crucial time in the final minutes against Essendon, sparking controversy over the AFL's shot clock rules and strategic time-wasting.

In the dying moments of a crucial AFL match between Carlton and Essendon, Carlton forward Harry McKay employed a strategic, controversial use of the set shot rules to consume valuable time as Essendon pressed for a game-tying goal.

With approximately one minute and forty-five seconds remaining and the Bombers closing in, McKay took a mark on the forward flank, a significant distance from goal-around 60 metres out. In an immediate and deliberate gesture, he signalled his intent to take a shot on goal, despite the implausible distance and sharp angle, which made a scoring attempt highly unlikely.

His subsequent actions magnified the time-wasting tactics: McKay embarked on an exceptionally long run-up, starting from nearly out of bounds on the wing. This elaborate approach meant that although he began his run-in with about one minute and fourteen seconds left on the clock, he actually kicked the ball with only one minute and four seconds remaining, effectively using a full ten seconds of the available time for his preparatory maneuvers.

As expected, McKay's kick fell well short, landing in the 'hot spot' at the top of the goalsquare, leaving Essendon trailing by eleven points. This forced the Bombers into a desperate scenario: they had to retrieve the ball and travel the entire length of the ground to score a goal within fifty-five seconds, and then somehow gain possession again from the ensuing centre bounce to have any chance.

After Zach Reid managed his first career goal, Essendon had a mere nine seconds at the centre bounce before the final siren sounded. The maneuver ignited debate among fans, commentators, and former coaches about the interpretation and exploitation of the rules regarding the 30-second shot clock. Under AFL regulations, a player is permitted thirty seconds between marking the ball and beginning their run-up for a set shot.

McKay's elapsed time for this phase was thirty-one seconds, a slight overage but within a margin often tolerated. However, the total time consumed from mark to kick, combined with the obviously non-serious attempt from such an extreme distance, left many observers feeling frustrated. Commentator Gerard Whateley noted the complexity for umpires, stating, 'It's an interesting conundrum for the umpire. The player has the right to declare, and there's no penalty to it.

' Former Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley, on Fox Footy, revealed that during his tenure, umpires indicated they would only grant the full thirty-second shot clock if the player with the mark was within the 50-metre arc. He explicitly stated that it was 'apparent to everyone watching Harry was wasting the clock.

' McKay himself was forthcoming about his intentions, acknowledging the strategic benefit. 'I always have a theory that late in the game, if you have a shot anywhere, somewhere within the 50, in theory you can go back and take your 30, and a little bit more,' he said post-match.

He admitted the kick from what he estimated as 75 metres was 'slightly ambitious' but added, 'any time you can take a little bit of time off the clock late - we practice it a lot in training, so I'm glad it kinda worked.

' When questioned about the potential for an umpire to disallow his shot claim due to the distance, McKay conceded, 'probably not,' indicating an awareness that the umpire's discretion was on his side that day. He explained his thought process: 'I think you just play on. But I think, from memory, I reckon I was back far enough to kick it long if I didn't get allowed to have my 30.

But once the umpire said you're allowed to have your 30, I went back in my routine, so I think it was fine.

' This incident has reignited discussions about possible rule changes. There had been pre-season speculation that the AFL might abolish the shot clock for attempts from outside 50 to prevent such time-wasting, but no alterations were enacted for the current season. Adding to the confusion during the game's climax, the broadcast timer on Fox Footy appeared to freeze for about twenty seconds during Essendon's frantic transition down the field after McKay's kick.

However, clarification confirmed that no actual playing time was lost; the clock simply resumed from where it should have been, meaning the twenty-second freeze was an artifact of the broadcast timing system and did not affect the official game clock. Ultimately, McKay's tactical exploitation of a rule within its technical boundaries highlighted a loophole that can significantly impact close finishes, prompting calls for greater clarity or adjustment from the AFL to ensure the spirit of the rule-preventing time-wasting-is upheld





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AFL Harry Mckay Carlton Blues Essendon Bombers Time-Wasting Set Shot Rules Shot Clock Rule Controversy Gerard Whateley Ken Hinkley Kayo Sports Fox Footy

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