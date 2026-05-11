Harry Scott Aiming for AFL Debut After Overcoming Health Issues

Harry Scott, a Richmond VFL star, has been through health challenges but remains determined to make his AFL debut. His progress has been hindered by glandular fever and a torn quad, which he overcame through consistent training and tailored development programs.

Richmond VFL star Harry Scott has watched on as former teammates Tom McCarthy, Sam Davidson and Archer May have all had their AFL dreams come true over the past two years.

Now the 21-year-old is ready for his chance. Despite previous health issues, Scott has established himself as one of the premier midfielders in the VFL and aims to make his AFL debut in the upcoming years. Scott models his game on Geelong hard-nut Tom Atkins and engages the help of HAD Football for tailored development programs. Glandular fever and quad issues have hindered his progress but Scott is determined to leave no stone unturned and improve his game





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harry Scott Richmond VFL AFL Dreams Creative With Hands Role-Players Heat Session Sessions Tom Atkins Handball Education Australia Tailored Development Programs Turnover Ball Skills Fluids Front-Of-Pack Skills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL great Brendan Fevola loses bet to viral podcaster Dan GorringeFevola made a bet with Gorringe on his radio show, The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick, that Brisbane would beat Carlton by more than five goals on Friday night. Gorringe, amused by Fevola's confidence, accepted the bet.

Read more »

Sydney holds off North Melbourne in AFL clashThe allies converted 15 of their first 18 shots on goal, including a snap by Harry Sheezel. Despite leading by 19 points before the break, Sydney held off a close game.

Read more »

New order: AFL Commission set for huge shake-up under new bossAs part of a wide-ranging interview with this masthead, AFL chairman Craig Drummond said the league is “150 per cent” committed to the Giants staying in Sydney.

Read more »

New order: AFL Commission set for huge shake-up under new bossAs part of a wide-ranging interview with this masthead, AFL chairman Craig Drummond said the league is “150 per cent” committed to the Giants staying in Sydney.

Read more »