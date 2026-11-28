Harry Styles played his first Melbourne show in nearly four years on November 27, bringing the Together, Together tour to a packed Marvel Stadium. The concert earned a four-star review from critic Nell Geraets.

Harry Styles played his first show back in Melbourne in nearly four years on November 27, bringing his Together, Together tour to a packed Marvel Stadium.

The concert earned a four-star review. More than 50,000 fans filled the venue on a muggy, rain-soaked day. The show was reviewed by Nell Geraets. Dance, sweat and sing.

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Harry Styles Transforms Stadium Into Nightclub

This, Styles says midway through the show, is all he wants to see from the crowd. With the roof of Marvel Stadium closed, the sweat certainly comes in waves. But no one seems to notice the heat. They are too busy watching the cavernous venue transform into a pulsing nightclub.

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Styles transports the 50,000-something crowd to Berghain, Berlin's renowned techno nightclub that partly inspired his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Lasers, multicoloured strobe lights and psychedelic on-screen animations send you into a trance. The audience is enraptured by both the sensory dream and the endlessly charismatic man leading the reverie.

During Taste Back, some in the crowd close their eyes and swing their bodies wildly from side to side, almost as if having a religious experience. Given the rapturous response to every move Styles makes, you would think he actually were some kind of prophet. He removes his bright pink jacket and people lose it. He takes a sip of water and the crowd goes wild.

Styles Reciprocates Intense Fan Attention

He shimmies his hips on one of the catwalks extending into the audience and it is game over. The fans' brains have short-circuited. This close attention, however, is reciprocated. The degree to which Styles focuses on the crowd is practically unparalleled.

He covers every inch of the stage, especially during higher-octane numbers like American Girls and Adore You, waving and blowing kisses to each side. A portion of the show is dedicated to Styles reading some of the fans' handmade signs. One of them reveals they had skipped their grandmother's funeral to be there. Whether you agree with that or not, it undeniably captures the hold Styles has over his Harries.

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Styles Halts Concert To Assist Dehydrated Fans

Twice during the concert, Styles stops the show entirely. He requests the house lights be turned on so that dehydrated people on the floor could be helped out of the scrum. Unlike a nightclub, however, Styles is backed by a bumping live band, including a large string section. During newer, admittedly flatter numbers, those like Pop and Season 2 Weight Loss, even the pop star's charm is not quite enough to electrify the room.

The horns blast us away, and the keyboard breathes new life into tracks not yet iconic. If there were any doubts over Styles' ability to teleport us to a sweaty Berlin nightclub, those are put to rest during Ready, Steady, Go! , a propulsive electronic number that brings the star and his band to the centre of the stadium.

Styles, with his distorted megaphone-like mic, gets the entire arena on its feet, jumping so wildly that the ground rumbles beneath us. But Styles ultimately puts it best when singing Dance No More: It's feelin' like the music has been Heaven sent / And that there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat. On a muggy day like this, the sweat was always guaranteed. The tears, however, were all thanks to Styles.