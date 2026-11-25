Harvey Norman reported a 47 per cent fall in profit before tax for July to October as households cut spending, with shares dropping 6.6 per cent and UK like-for-like sales down 26.8 per cent.

Harvey Norman has reported a 47 per cent fall in profits before tax for the four months between July and October compared with the same period a year earlier, as Australians pulled back on buying household goods ahead of the busy Black Friday sales period.

The whitegoods and furniture retailer is hoping for a sales uplift at the end of the year during the usually busy Black Friday and Christmas sales periods. It said the months of November and December have historically been the largest contributors to its first-half profit in an update to the ASX.

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Harvey Norman Shares Tumble After Profit Warning

Harvey Norman shares tumbled as much as 6.6 per cent on Wednesday morning after the profit warning, which also flagged a 26.8 per cent slide in like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom. The 47 per cent earnings slump so far this financial year is much worse than the 13 per cent decline analysts had been predicting. Barrenjoey head of consumer research Tom Kierath said this implied considerable margin pressure.

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Kierath wrote in a note to clients that the 47 per cent profit decline includes property earnings which are likely stable, which could imply retail profitability is down 60 per cent. Household budgets have come under pressure this year from five interest rate rises and rising consumer prices. Annual inflation soared to 4.9 per cent in October, its highest level since the start of the Iran war.

Transport costs, which lifted 2 per cent in October and are up 10.6 per cent over the year, have been a key culprit in pushing up prices across the broader economy. Petrol and diesel prices have spiked 32.5 per cent over the past 12 months due to the war in the Middle East. Prices for clothing and footwear, plus household goods, both increased by 1.2 per cent.

Rising Costs Bruise Retailers Across Australia

The cost of eating out has climbed by 4.1 per cent, while fruit and vegetable prices lifted by 7.5 per cent, driven in particular by fruit prices, which jumped 10.9 per cent over the year. The squeeze has bruised retailers from Bunnings to furniture sellers. Australian fashion chains in particular are struggling to stay afloat, with the recent collapses of David Jones and General Pants the latest in a string of high-profile retailers falling into administration.

Harvey Norman operates 121 stores around the world across New Zealand, Asia and Europe, on top of 195 franchised stores in Australia. Furniture sellers are taking a hit. Nick Scali issued a profit warning in October after revealing orders fell by 15 per cent and showroom traffic dipped 10 per cent in the first quarter of its financial year.

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Fellow Retailers Flag Slowing Sales Momentum

Online retailer Temple and Webster revenue fell 8 per cent between early July and October 19 as it reduced deep discounting to improve margins. Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi, and Super Retail, which runs Rebel Sport, BCF and Macpac, have all flagged or recorded slowing sales momentum as cash-strapped shoppers hold out for Black Friday and Christmas deals.

Accent Group, which operates clothing and footwear chains like Hype DC, Platypus Shoes and The Athlete's Foot, reported a 3.9 per cent fall in like-for-like sales over the first 19 weeks of the new financial year.