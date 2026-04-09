Hastie Calls for Acknowledgment of Afghanistan Wrongdoing While Ensuring Fair Trial for Roberts-Smith

Shadow Defence Minister Andrew Hastie comments on the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith, emphasizing the need to address potential wrongdoing in Afghanistan while upholding the principles of a fair trial. Hastie, a former SAS captain, highlights the importance of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Shadow Defence Minister and former SAS captain Andrew Hastie has stated that Australia must acknowledge any wrongdoing in Afghanistan while upholding the rule of law , following the arrest of Ben Roberts-Smith . Roberts-Smith, a highly decorated soldier, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with five counts of murder, allegedly committed during his deployment to Afghanistan . This arrest marks a significant moment in Australian military history.

The Victoria Cross recipient, whose legal fees in a previous defamation trial were covered by billionaire Kerry Stokes, is scheduled for a bail hearing on April 17. Roberts-Smith has consistently denied the allegations against him. Hastie, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, indicated on Thursday that he might be called to testify against his former colleague. He emphasized his previous testimony and acknowledged the possibility of being a witness in the upcoming trial. \Speaking to 2GB radio earlier on Thursday, Hastie cautioned against political commentary that could prejudice the legal proceedings. He stressed the importance of the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial for Roberts-Smith. Hastie described Tuesday as a somber day for many Australians, but he reiterated that the rule of law must prevail to ensure a fair trial for the former soldier. Reflecting on the Brereton report's findings on war crimes in 2020, Hastie acknowledged the difficulty of ignoring the reality of wrongdoing within the elite regiment. He stated the necessity for the nation to acknowledge both its successes and failures. Often considered a potential future leader within the Coalition, Hastie pointed out that while challenges are inherent in combat, the actions of a few should not define the whole. He also highlighted that the majority of soldiers served honorably in a difficult war. Reflecting on his own service, Hastie spoke about the brutal complexities of the Afghanistan conflict, including the devastating civilian toll. He shared a personal experience, emphasizing the harsh realities of war. Hastie strongly defended the SAS and its members, and emphasized the need for politicians, including himself, to limit public comments on the upcoming trial. He concluded by asserting that Roberts-Smith would have his day in court and that the trial must not be prejudiced. \The arrest of Roberts-Smith is a pivotal moment in Australia’s history. The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, referenced the ongoing court case. Former prime minister John Howard said that Roberts-Smith is considered by some Australians as a personification of the Anzac tradition. The ongoing legal proceedings have drawn significant public and political attention, raising complex questions about accountability, the legacy of the Afghanistan war, and the rule of law. The case is expected to involve extensive legal processes and scrutiny of evidence, potentially setting precedents for future cases involving war crimes. The situation is also putting the spotlight on the support networks for veterans, and the need for care and support. The comments from Hastie reflect a delicate balance, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations while also advocating for a fair trial. The case’s outcome is anticipated to have lasting impacts on both the military and society. The events also highlight the importance of independent media coverage and the role of journalists in reporting on sensitive matters





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