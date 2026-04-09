Hastie Comments on Roberts-Smith War Crime Charges, Emphasizes Rule of Law

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie addresses the war crime charges against Ben Roberts-Smith, emphasizing the importance of the presumption of innocence and the rule of law. He reflects on his time in Afghanistan with Roberts-Smith and the broader experiences of veterans. The article also covers the reactions of other politicians and the potential introduction of legislation to protect veterans' identities.

In 2022, Andrew Hastie provided testimony in Ben Roberts-Smith 's defamation case against the Nine newspapers. He informed the federal court that it was a 'fairly well-established rumour' that Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed person off a cliff in Afghanistan . Hastie, a Liberal MP, has now made his first public comments since Australia's most decorated living soldier, with whom he served, was charged with war crimes .

He stated that while Roberts-Smith is entitled to the presumption of innocence, “none of us are above the law”. Hastie served alongside Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan and was one of the 21 Special Air Service (SAS) members who gave evidence in the defamation case that Roberts-Smith initiated against the Nine newspapers. Hastie testified that it was a “fairly well-established rumour” that Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed “PUC” (a “person under control” in military parlance) off a cliff in Afghanistan. There was a sentiment within the SAS that Roberts-Smith was a bully, and that Hastie was no longer “proud” of a soldier whom he once held in high regard. The court ultimately ruled in favor of the newspapers in June 2023, determining that Roberts-Smith had, on the balance of probabilities, committed war crimes in Afghanistan. The Liberal frontbencher had previously refrained from public comment following Roberts-Smith's arrest at Sydney airport on Tuesday. This followed criticism from other Coalition MPs, as well as Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter, who publicly criticized his treatment and the process that resulted in the five charges of “war crime – murder”. \Speaking with 2GB on Thursday, Hastie expressed that the arrest represented a “very sad and sobering day for the country and for many Australians”. He added, “I think Ben Roberts-Smith is entitled to the presumption of innocence. He’s entitled to a fair trial, and that’s why I’m very circumspect about making comment, because the last thing we want is for his trial to be prejudiced by political commentary.” Hastie further addressed veterans in a broader message, saying, “We all had a mission to serve our country, and 99% of us did our job with honour, and we did it in a war that was incredibly frustrating. Anyone who was at the pointy end doing combat operations in Afghanistan knows that things never go right, and we often had to make very difficult decisions in difficult circumstances. I have first-hand experience myself. And that doesn’t change, though, that we stand in this amazing tradition of Anzac. I think one of the risks that we make over time is that we pretend that Anzacs in the past weren’t humans,” he said. “But we’re all humans, we’re all imperfect, and none of us are above the law.” Former Liberal prime minister John Howard echoed a similar sentiment in a statement on Wednesday night, emphasizing that the rule of law necessitates that “no man or woman is above or beyond its reach”. Some supporters of Roberts-Smith, including family members, have expressed resentment towards Hastie, believing he contributed to the downfall of the Victoria Cross recipient. Roberts-Smith's mother had previously emailed Coalition MPs to caution that Hastie was “not fit” to lead the Liberal party, as speculation regarding his political aspirations was circulating. \On Thursday, Hastie clarified that he did not have a problem with, or an existing relationship with, Roberts-Smith, emphasizing that he had been subpoenaed to provide evidence in the defamation trial. These comments emerged as Katter, the independent MP for Kennedy, announced his intention to introduce a bill when parliament reconvenes next month. The bill aims to protect the identity of veterans charged with crimes related to deployments in war. Additionally, the legislation proposes that such cases be heard by a jury comprising combat soldiers, who would assess the accused based on “wartime standards”. Katter stated, “Until he is proven guilty, I will stand 100% behind Ben just as I stand in solidarity with any person who has worn the uniform – anyone who has risked their life to defend Australia.” This unfolding situation raises significant questions about the treatment of veterans, the complexities of war, the importance of the rule of law, and the influence of political commentary on legal proceedings





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