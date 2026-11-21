Josh Hazlewood denies knowledge of sandpapergate and says he would consider quitting if Pat Cummins is removed as Test captain.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has thrown his support behind Test captain Pat Cummins and suggested he could quit if Cummins is stripped of the captaincy over the sandpapergate scandal.

The controversy was reignited by Usman Khawaja's autobiography and Cameron Bancroft's 4000-word column claiming the whole team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot in Cape Town. Hazlewood, who has taken 313 Test wickets, insisted he and fellow bowlers Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon had no prior knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper on the ball. The group jointly released a statement in 2021 denying any involvement. Cummins also strenuously denied awareness in a press conference last week.

Also read Cummins' agent Neil Maxwell rejects claims captain knew of sandpaper plot

Asked if he would consider quitting in protest if Cummins was removed, Hazlewood said: I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah. He added that if Cummins was not captain for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth starting December 9, he did not know how that would go.

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I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain, Hazlewood said. To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that [sandpaper] is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader.

If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response. Hazlewood described the criticism Cummins has faced since Bancroft's column as a bit of a pile on. He reaffirmed his own innocence, saying: We were interviewed straight after [Cape Town] and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after. It was fresh in my mind at that point.

Hazlewood Denies Ball Tampering Knowledge

Two things stand out for me from what's been said. Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware [of] sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no. The plan to use sandpaper, which was in abundance in the dressing rooms for use on bats, was first brought up at tea on day two of the second Test at Port Elizabeth when Australia was behind.

Bancroft alleged that then coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present when Warner first came up with the idea. Hazlewood said he was not part of those discussions. Hazlewood gave an insight into the team mood under Steve Smith. It wasn't the closest team.

It's been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree, he said. As bowlers in a tea break. You've only got 20 minutes so I'm probably changing all my gear and I'm getting out on the field earlier to bowl to whoever wants to catch, probably the fielding coach.

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Hazlewood Explains Bowlers Limited Ball Exposure

It's a lot different to lunch where you sit down and touch on things about how the game is going. Tea breaks are a very busy time. It has been claimed that bowlers must have known the ball was tampered with because they handled it often. Hazlewood explained why they would not have noticed differences.

I get thrown the ball right at the end (to avoid his sweat), put it in my hand, look at what's the rough side, what's the shiny side and bowl the ball. That's literally what happens. I never remember looking at the ball and going 'wow, this is not natural deterioration'. And obviously the umpires didn't either.

Cummins Not Reverse Swing Bowler Says Hazlewood

Hazlewood also pointed out that Cummins was not a big reverse swing bowler, ironically. I don't think I've ever seen him really reverse the ball. Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and myself are a bit more slingers, and reverse swinging. Only then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft - who used the sandpaper - were found to be responsible by Cricket Australia.

The governing body has ruled out reopening its investigation and chief executive Todd Greenberg has backed Cummins. Reports said Cricket Australia was expected to reinforce its support of him this weekend ahead of naming the Test squad for the New Zealand series. The retired Khawaja reignited the controversy in his autobiography, alleging the whole team was in the know, and he was strongly backed by close friend Warner.