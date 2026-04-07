Havertz's Late Goal Propels Arsenal Closer to Semi-Finals Amidst Pressure

Kai Havertz's injury-time goal secures a vital victory for Arsenal, easing pressure on the team after recent cup defeats. David Raya's crucial saves and a resilient performance highlight Arsenal's determination and resilience.

The manager, facing criticism after disappointing losses in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, experienced a sudden shift in fortunes when Kai Havertz scored a crucial goal. This moment of triumph, orchestrated by a cross from substitute Gabriel Martinelli in the first minute of injury time, ignited a celebratory charge from Arteta down the touchline. Before this decisive goal, Arteta had cut a frustrated figure as Arsenal delivered another performance marked by anxiety against a resilient opponent.

This opponent had the potential to gain a valuable lead ahead of the second leg in North London. Havertz, after scoring in the previous round against his former club Bayer Leverkusen, once again proved instrumental in propelling Arsenal closer to the semi-finals, a feat achieved only four times in their history.\David Raya, having been rested for the Carabao Cup and FA Cup defeats against Manchester City and Southampton, showcased his importance to the team with a series of impressive saves. This performance could be the confidence boost the Premier League leaders needed as they prepared for their return to domestic action against Bournemouth, with a revitalized Manchester City close behind. Arsenal's ability to reach this stage, after a 13-year absence from the last eight, signifies their stature at this level. The absence of key players such as Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Jurriën Timber and Piero Hincapié, coupled with the team's fragile confidence after recent losses, made this match exceptionally challenging. This vulnerability was evident early on when Ousmane Diomande's superb pass split Arsenal's defense, forcing Raya to make a brilliant save to deflect Maxi Araújo's shot onto the crossbar. Raya's heroics continued throughout the match, repeatedly rescuing his team.\Viktor Gyökeres, greeted warmly by Sporting fans, remained largely uninvolved in the game's early stages. Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm. Their best chance seemed to come from a set piece, with Martin Ødegaard missing an opportunity after a corner struck the crossbar. Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi restored some semblance of control in midfield. Ødegaard's giveaways in advanced positions contributed to Arsenal's lack of creativity from open play. A contentious foul on Leandro Trossard, resulting in a yellow card for Hidemasa Morita, showcased the game's intensity. Before halftime, Raya was forced to clear the ball after a poor back pass from Zubimendi. Ødegaard registered Arsenal's first shot on target in the 43rd minute, a weak effort easily saved by Rui Silva, encapsulating the visitors' first-half struggles. Ødegaard attempted to spark Arsenal at the start of the second half, with his free-kick and a subsequent corner almost resulting in a goal. Sporting also posed a threat, with Francisco Trincão dragging his shot wide after a well-executed move. The second half saw the game open up, with Zubimendi's potential goal disallowed by VAR due to Gyökeres being offside. Arsenal continued to press, and Arteta introduced Havertz and Max Dowman, pushing for victory. Geny Catamo was twice denied by Raya, before Martinelli's assist to Havertz eased Arsenal's nerves, securing the crucial win





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