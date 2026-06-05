Hawks' Inaccurate Kicking Costs Them Against Bulldogs

Hawthorn blew a 27-point half-time lead, managing only 1.11 in the second half to lose to the Western Bulldogs. Coach Sam Mitchell lamented the missed chances, while Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge praised his backline.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell will be losing sleep over his team's inaccurate goal kicking after they blew a 27-point half-time lead to lose to the Western Bulldogs .

The Hawks managed just 1 goal and 11 behinds in the second half, squandering numerous opportunities as the Bulldogs stormed home.

'I thought we gave ourselves a lot of good entries, a lot of good chances ... and didn't make the most of our chances,' Mitchell said. 'Some of our best footy was played tonight and some of our worst. They really took their chances and we didn't take ours.

' The loss is particularly galling for Hawthorn, who had been in strong form and looked set to cement a top-four spot. Mitchell acknowledged the missed opportunity, saying, 'When I look at this game and I look at the first half of the season, we go into our bye now ... and we'll be in the top four with a missed opportunity right in our rear view mirror.

' He added that goal kicking has been a recurring issue, despite extensive practice: 'I get more mail about goal kicking than anything else, but we probably do more work on goal kicking than anything else. So, disappointing night tonight but we'll get refreshed. We'll get better.

We'll assess ... and make sure that we're going to be an improved side in the second half of the season because right now, we're not the best side in it and we need to be by the time September rolls around.

' On the other side, Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge praised his backline for their resilience, calling them 'supreme' as they weathered Hawthorn's early dominance. 'I'm sure the numbers will say that Hawthorn should have won the game, but I thought our backline were supreme, outstanding,' Beveridge said. 'They just weathered a pretty big storm all night. To keep them to that total in the second half as far as the scoreline goes was pretty significant.

' The match was a physical affair with several melees, but Beveridge downplayed talk of a brewing rivalry. 'There's great rivalries every week. I think it's great for our players to experience tension, some hostility. Hopefully that's all above board,' he said.

'When you're coaching you don't pay too much attention to the melees. You just hope that you don't give away undisciplined free kicks and I think we held ourselves together with that.

' The Bulldogs' comeback was sparked by a dominant midfield performance and relentless pressure, flipping the momentum after half-time. For Hawthorn, the loss raises questions about their ability to convert dominance into wins, especially as they enter the bye round needing to regroup. The Hawks will have two weeks to address their goal-kicking woes, while the Bulldogs will look to build on this resilient victory as they push for a finals berth.

The match was a stark reminder that in football, opportunities must be seized, and the Hawks let a golden chance slip away in front of a vocal home crowd. Both teams will take key lessons into the second half of the season, with Hawthorn aiming to sharpen their accuracy and the Bulldogs confident in their defensive structures





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