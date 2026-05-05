Hawks Prioritize Player Fitness Ahead of Fremantle Clash

Hawthorn players are undergoing intensive preparation and fitness assessments ahead of their Thursday night match against Fremantle, with James Sicily and Jai Newcombe facing late fitness tests. The team has travelled to Perth early to acclimatize and address player soreness.

Hawthorn is prioritizing player preparation as they head west to face Fremantle on Thursday night, with a focus on ensuring key players James Sicily and Jai Newcombe are fully fit for the contest.

The team arrived in Western Australia two days prior to the match, allowing for optimal acclimatization and recovery time. Sicily is managing a minor ankle concern, while Newcombe is experiencing more significant body soreness, as reported by 7NEWS sport reporter Xander McGuire. Newcombe’s condition limited his participation in Tuesday’s training session, restricting him to a light jog in a separate, individual workout.

Despite the visible discomfort, Newcombe downplayed the issue before departing Melbourne, attributing it to standard game management following a quick turnaround from their previous match. He confidently stated his body felt good and that he would be ready to play, dismissing the need for any fitness tests and assuring fans he would be fully fit. Sicily echoed this sentiment, minimizing the severity of his ankle issue and indicating a swift recovery, though he acknowledged it was initially quite painful.

Unfortunately, forward Calsher Dear will miss the trip west due to an adductor strain, with the club hoping for a one-week recovery period. The Hawthorn coaching staff has confirmed Sicily’s availability for the crucial match against the second-placed Dockers at Optus Stadium. Coach Sam Mitchell emphasized the team’s focus on moving past their recent draw against Collingwood and embracing the challenge of competing against one of the league’s top teams.

Mitchell highlighted the ongoing development of the team, acknowledging they are not yet a finished product and are continually striving for improvement. He expressed confidence in their ability to elevate their game to a level where they can consistently compete with the best sides in the competition. The Thursday night fixture in Perth represents a significant test for Hawthorn, providing a valuable opportunity to assess their progress and measure themselves against elite opposition.

Mitchell believes the team is well-prepared for this demanding encounter and eager to demonstrate their capabilities. The coaching staff is keen to see how the players respond to the pressure of playing a top-four contender on their home ground. Historically, Hawthorn has struggled to overcome Fremantle at Optus Stadium, with their last victory at the venue dating back to 2018.

This adds another layer of complexity to the upcoming match, as the Hawks aim to break their losing streak and establish themselves as a genuine contender. The game is viewed as a pivotal moment in Hawthorn’s season, offering a chance to gauge their true potential and solidify their position in the competitive landscape. The team understands the magnitude of the challenge and is determined to deliver a strong performance.

The focus is not only on securing a win but also on demonstrating the resilience and growth that Mitchell and his coaching staff have been cultivating. The players are aware of the importance of executing their game plan effectively and capitalizing on opportunities to disrupt Fremantle’s momentum. The match promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams eager to assert their dominance and strengthen their claims for a top-eight finish.

The Hawthorn faithful will be hoping for a spirited display and a positive result against a formidable opponent





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Hawthorn Fremantle AFL James Sicily Jai Newcombe Optus Stadium Sam Mitchell Injury Fitness Perth

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