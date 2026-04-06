Hawks Triumph in Thrilling One-Point Easter Monday Classic Against Geelong

In a match for the ages, Hawthorn edged out Geelong by a single point in a pulsating Easter Monday encounter. Jack Gunston's late heroics secured the victory in a game that ebbed and flowed with relentless drama, showcasing the unwavering spirit of both teams. The contest, filled with pivotal moments and outstanding individual performances, will be remembered as one of the greatest clashes between the two rivals.

Jack Gunston etched his name in Hawthorn folklore, becoming the hero of an Easter Monday clash that will be recounted for generations. With just 17 seconds remaining and the scores deadlocked, Gunston, amidst a maelstrom of bodies, reacted instinctively, volleying the ball through mid-air to edge the Hawks in front of Geelong by a single, heart-stopping point.

The match, a quintessential encounter between two storied rivals, unfolded like a tightly wound spring, building towards a frantic climax that saw the MCG erupt in a cacophony of noise. Until the final moments, the tension was palpable, escalating with each passing play. The sheer intensity was such that even with headphones, communication between Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell and Max Bailey on the bench was rendered impossible. This victory, a testament to resilience and unwavering belief, was a moment of redemption for the Hawks, proving that they could go toe to toe with the best. This victory was a much needed boost to the team's morale and demonstrated their commitment to winning. The game showcased both teams' ability to withstand pressure and to deliver clutch performances under extreme duress. It was an epic showcase of athleticism and determination





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AFL Hawthorn Hawks Geelong Cats Easter Monday Jack Gunston

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