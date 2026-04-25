Hawthorn Dominate Gold Coast After Fiery Half-Time Spray

Hawthorn defeated Gold Coast by 49 points on Anzac Day, fueled by a passionate half-time address from coach Sam Mitchell. The Hawks secured their sixth straight win, while the Suns continued to struggle with defensive consistency.

Hawthorn secured a commanding 49-point victory over Gold Coast in their Anzac Day AFL clash at UTAS Stadium, finishing with a score of 16.16 (112) to 9.9 (63).

The match was ignited by a fiery half-time address from Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, reportedly delivered with considerable frustration after a late second-quarter surge from the Suns narrowed a significant Hawks lead. Despite leading from the early stages of the game, Hawthorn found themselves under pressure as Gold Coast mounted a five-goal comeback, reducing the deficit to nine points during the third term.

However, the Hawks responded emphatically, shutting down the Suns' attack completely in the final quarter and asserting their dominance. The turning point appeared to be Mitchell’s impassioned half-time speech, captured by Fox Footy cameras, where he strongly challenged his midfield group. Commentators noted Mitchell’s visible anger at the team allowing Gold Coast back into the contest after building a substantial lead.

The Hawks had previously overcome strong opposition including Western Bulldogs, Geelong, and Sydney, and this win marks their sixth consecutive victory, achieving a 6-1 record – their best start to a season since their 2014 premiership year. Jack Gunston was a standout performer for Hawthorn, booting five goals from nine attempts. Gold Coast’s Jamarra Ugle-Hagan made his return to AFL action after a 596-day absence, contributing one goal.

A controversial 50-meter penalty awarded against Gold Coast late in the third quarter resulted in Tom Barrass scoring his first goal for Hawthorn. The Suns struggled to maintain their momentum, suffering their ninth loss in Tasmania and their fourth consecutive game conceding over 100 points. The defeat raises concerns about Gold Coast’s consistency and defensive capabilities, despite possessing a talented squad. Commentators highlighted a lack of consistent application and questioned the team’s mentality, particularly in the early stages of matches.

While Gold Coast showed resilience to close the gap in the third quarter, they ultimately lacked the defensive fortitude to withstand Hawthorn’s pressure. The Hawks’ victory extends their winning streak at UTAS Stadium to 11 games, demonstrating their strong home-ground advantage. Veteran Jack Gunston acknowledged the impact of Mitchell’s half-time address, noting that such moments are part of the game and that the team responded positively.

The result underscores Hawthorn’s emergence as a genuine contender this season, while simultaneously casting doubt on Gold Coast’s ability to fulfill pre-season expectations





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