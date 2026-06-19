Hawthorn Eyes Fine-tuning Against Suns Amid League-wide Umpire Contact Concerns

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell highlights training intensity and stoppage concerns as Jack Gunston is ruled out. Meanwhile, Fremantle faces a potential fine after a fourth umpire contact citation, and Gold Coast's Damien Hardwick receives a warning from the AFL over umpiring comments ahead of a crucial match.

The Hawthorn coach has emphasized the need for his team to refocus after a bye week and a narrow loss to the Western Bulldogs. Speaking to Fox Footy, Sam Mitchell outlined that the squad received a few reminders during training, focusing on revising core principles and increasing physicality to restore their edge in contests.

A key area of concern is the team's inefficiency in scoring from centre bounce wins and the corresponding vulnerability to conceding goals from similar situations. Mitchell acknowledged that while ball movement has been generally positive, there is clear need for refinement in stoppage-derived scoring against. The team also faces a setback with star forward Jack Gunston ruled out for the upcoming match.

Although he trained on Monday, Gunston failed to recover adequately and was withdrawn by the medical staff, leaving a notable gap in Hawthorn's forward structure. In other league news, Fremantle is on the verge of a significant fine after a fourth player was cited for careless contact with an umpire this season.

Andrew Brayshaw became the latest Docker to be charged, joining Luke Jackson from round 4, Murphy Reid from round 10, and Shai Bolton from round 12; Neil Erasmus was also cited in round one but that charge was later withdrawn. This development comes after the Gold Coast Suns were already fined $20,000 earlier in the week following Daniel Rioli's citation, which marked the club's fifth such offence this year.

It has been revealed that Collingwood and GWS were warned before round 14 that they were close to incurring club-wide fines because each had four players fined for the same offence, indicating a league-wide crackdown on umpire contact. The upcoming clash between Hawthorn and Gold Coast carries significant weight for both teams' premiership aspirations. Hawthorn sits fifth on the ladder with an 8-4-1 record but remains a step behind top sides like Fremantle and Sydney.

A victory would help cement their contender status. The Suns, meanwhile, sit ninth at 7-6 and are desperate to arrest a three-game losing streak that has left them mired in mediocrity. They have endured a challenging month, suffering losses to North Melbourne, Brisbane, and Geelong while also navigating a bye, coupled with reports of player unrest within the camp. Coach Damien Hardwick understands that winning is the most effective remedy for cultural issues.

Historically, Hawthorn holds a 50 percent win record on the Gold Coast, but recent results are less encouraging; they have lost their past four matches at the venue spanning 2022 to 2025. Their last encounter was in April in Launceston, where Hawthorn won by 49 points-a result that may not reflect the current context, as Tasmania traditionally provides a strong home-ground advantage for the Hawks.

For this game, Hawthorn has welcomed back key defender Tom Barrass (hamstring) for his first match since round 10, while also promoting Harry Morrison and dropping Flynn Perez and Bodie Ryan. Jack Gunston's absence persists. Gold Coast has made several changes, bringing in ruckman Jarrod Witts, celebrating Nick Holman's 150th game, and giving Academy product Beau Addinsall his AFL debut. Ben Jepson, Lachie Gulbin, and Charlie Ballard were axed after a poor performance against Geelong.

On paper, Gold Coast appears to have a stronger midfield, but Hawthorn's defensive solidarity could be boosted by Barrass's return, though his acclimatisation remains a question. An additional subplot involves the Suns' coaching staff being placed on heightened scrutiny following comments from coach Damien Hardwick. Hardwick was put on notice by AFL officials after he complained about home-ground umpiring and decisions during the loss to Geelong, also suggesting a change to the lasso rule.

AFL executive head of football Greg Swann contacted Hardwick directly to discuss the remarks and express the league's disappointment, issuing a warning but no fine. This backdrop adds pressure on the Suns to perform both on and off the field





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Hawthorn Gold Coast Suns Sam Mitchell Damien Hardwick Umpire Contact Fremantle Jack Gunston Tom Barrass Andrew Brayshaw

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