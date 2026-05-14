Hawthorn Lure AFL Premiership Coach Mark 'Choco' Williams to AFLW Development Program

Hawthorn have added some legendary star power to their AFLW program after luring AFL premiership coach Mark 'Choco' Williams their way. Williams, who coached Port Adelaide to the AFL flag in 2004, has spent the past five seasons at Melbourne as the Demons' head of development. The 67-year-old, who played 286 games across stints with Collingwood and Brisbane during a decorated VFL/AFL career, will head up Hawthorn's AFLW development program.

Hawthorn have added some legendary star power to their AFLW program after luring AFL premiership coach Mark 'Choco' Williams their way. Williams, who coached Port Adelaide to the AFL flag in 2004, has spent the past five seasons at Melbourne as the Demons' head of development.

The 67-year-old, who played 286 games across stints with Collingwood and Brisbane during a decorated VFL/AFL career, will head up Hawthorn's AFLW development program. Hawthorn finished fourth on the AFLW ladder last year with an impressive 9-3 record, before being knocked out of the finals in straight sets.

'We are thrilled to add a person of Mark's calibre to our football club, he will benefit our program immensely,' Hawthorn's AFLW general manager Keegan Brooksby said in a statement on Thursday. 'With almost five decades in football, Mark's experience speaks for itself. He is an expert at building relationships and cultivating environments where players thrive.

' Williams coached Port Adelaide for 12 seasons before leaving at the end of 2010. He took up assistant and development roles at Greater Western Sydney and Richmond, before playing an important off-field role at Melbourne, which included the club's 2021 flag. Williams' extraordinary service to the game was recognised in 2023 when he was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hawthorn AFLW Mark 'Choco' Williams Port Adelaide Collingwood Brisbane VFL/AFL AFL Premiership Coach Development Program Australian Football Hall Of Fame

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AFL expert recommends Carlton to consider Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir as Michael Voss's replacementKane Cornes, an AFL expert, suggests Carlton could benefit from considering Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir as Michael Voss's replacement

Read more »

AFL Legend Luke Hodge Steps Down from All-Australian Panel Over Betting Agency Links; Irish AFLW Team Push Gains TractionTwo-time premiership Hawks legend Luke Hodge has resigned as an All-Australian selector due to his betting agency ties, echoing Kane Cornes' earlier decision. Meanwhile, AFLW president Eddie McGuire has expressed strong interest in expanding the women's competition to include an Irish team, reflecting growing international engagement in the sport.

Read more »

Collingwood coach says Bobby Hill is ‘not quite there’ in regards to potential AFL return7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Michael Voss quits as Carlton coach after disastrous start to AFL seasonBlues confirm departure and appoint Josh Fraser as interim coach, saying ‘we have not seen the intended evolution in our game’

Read more »