Hawthorn Makes Bold Changes Ahead of Fremantle Clash

Hawthorn’s head coach Sam Mitchell has dropped two experienced players and included three new faces for their trip to Perth, aiming to end Fremantle’s seven-game winning streak. Captain James Sicily is fit to play despite an ankle injury, while Fremantle welcomes back Judd McVee from illness. The full team lists will be announced later this week.

Hawthorn ’s head coach Sam Mitchell has made significant changes to his squad ahead of their crucial away match against Fremantle , aiming to break the Dockers’ impressive seven-game winning streak.

The Hawks have dropped two experienced players from their lineup, opting for fresh faces in a bid to secure a much-needed victory. Among the inclusions is second-year defender Bodie Ryan, who will make his debut in Perth, alongside Sam Butler and Max Ramsden. Butler returns after being managed in Round 7 and playing in the VFL last weekend, while Ramsden will take the field for the first time since Round 17 of last season.

Captain James Sicily, who had been a doubt due to an ankle injury sustained in the draw against Collingwood, has been cleared to play, providing a boost to the team’s defensive setup. Meanwhile, Fremantle welcomes back Judd McVee from illness, with Jeremy Sharp making way as the unlucky omission. The full team lists for the league will be announced later on Thursday evening at 6:20pm AEST, with the Sunday match squads to be finalized on Friday afternoon.

The clash between Hawthorn and Fremantle promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to make a statement in the competition





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