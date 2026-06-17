Hawthorn's Mitchell Highlights Sicily and Watson's Focus Amid Suns Tension

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell says James Sicily and Nick Watson have learned from their actions in a recent loss and are now focused on a crucial match against the Gold Coast Suns. The game is a must-win for both teams as they strive to meet preseason expectations. Mitchell also addresses the return of Tom Barrass and the absence of Jack Gunston. Meanwhile, Suns coach Damien Hardwick plays down reports of internal tension, calling it a normal part of a high-performance environment.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has addressed the actions of key players James Sicily and Nick Watson following the team's disappointing pre-bye loss, emphasizing that both have learned from the experience and are now fully focused on the upcoming clash against the Gold Coast Suns .

Mitchell has labeled Friday night's match at People First Stadium as a must-win contest for his squad. Both the Hawks and the Suns have failed to live up to preseason expectations, with Hawthorn's form showing three losses and a draw from their last six games, while the Suns sit in ninth place after a three-game losing streak.

The focus is partly on Sicily and Watson, who were involved in heated on-field and off-field exchanges during the loss to the Western Bulldogs. Sicily engaged in a fiery confrontation with Bulldogs player Bailey Smith, while Watson, in a half-time interview, challenged Michael Barlow to "walk the walk," only to have minimal impact after the break as the Bulldogs mounted their comeback. Mitchell acknowledged Sicily's incident, stating he could have handled the situation better, but also praised his captain's confidence.

"There's a part of me that loves his confidence and how he goes about it," Mitchell said, hinting that such fire might be a valuable trait. He similarly defended Watson's attitude, suggesting it makes him a wonderful player. The Hawks will be without veteran Jack Gunston due to a mid-foot sprain, but key defender Tom Barrass returns from a hamstring injury. Mitchell stressed the game's importance, noting that to achieve their season goals, they must beat teams like the Suns.

"This is a really important phase of the year," he said. Meanwhile, Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick addressed reports of tension and disharmony within his club following the recent losses. He dismissed the notion of significant issues, describing the environment as a normal high-performance setting where "big boy" conversations occur.

"There's going to be tension within footy clubs, especially when you're not performing," Hardwick said, insisting that after team meetings, everyone is aligned and there is "no issue. " He acknowledged that on-field frustration among players is visible but argued it is common across the AFL. "They can all get better, I can get better, we can all move through it," he stated.

The Suns will hand a debut to academy product Beau Addinsall, the 18th pick in last year's national draft, making him the third academy player to debut for the club this season. The match presents both teams with an opportunity to steady their seasons and regain momentum





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Hawthorn Gold Coast Suns AFL Sam Mitchell James Sicily Nick Watson Damien Hardwick AFL

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Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell says James Sicily and Nick Watson have learnt from their actions in the team's stinging pre-bye loss and are now focused on the game he's billing as a must-win match against the struggling Gold Coast Suns on Friday night.Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell believes James Sicily and Nick Watson have learned from their conduct during a recent loss and are now concentrating on a crucial upcoming match versus the Gold Coast Suns. Both players were involved in on-field and off-field incidents during the team's previous game, leading to post-game scrutiny. Mitchell acknowledges Sicily's overall strong performance this season but notes he could have handled the situation better. The Hawks and Suns, both underperforming relative to preseason expectations, face off in a match neither can afford to lose.

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Hawthorn's Sicily and Watson Learn from Bye-Week Actions Ahead of Must-Win Clash with SunsHawthorn coach Sam Mitchell says James Sicily and Nick Watson have learned from their actions during the team's pre-bye loss and are now focused on a must-win match against the Gold Coast Suns. Both players were involved in controversies during the loss to the Bulldogs, with Sicily trading barbs and Watson publicly challenging opponents. Mitchell acknowledges lessons learned but also appreciates their confidence. Meanwhile, both teams have underperformed relative to preseason expectations, with the Suns on a three-game losing streak and the Hawks struggling in recent weeks.

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