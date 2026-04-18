Hawthorn Stars Face Potential Bans After On-Field Incidents

Hawthorn's victory over Port Adelaide is overshadowed by potential suspensions for co-captain James Sicily and former vice-captain Dylan Moore following off-the-ball incidents involving Logan Evans. Both players delivered strikes to Evans during the third quarter, prompting strong criticism from commentators and a likely review by the AFL Match Review Officer.

Hawthorn Football Club secured a hard-fought victory, but the jubilation is likely to be tempered by significant disciplinary actions looming over two of their key players. Co-captain James Sicily and former vice-captain Dylan Moore are both facing potential suspensions following incidents during the third quarter of their match against Port Adelaide. The AFL Match Review Officer 's findings, expected to be handed down on Sunday, will determine the extent of the fallout from these off-the-ball infractions.

Both Moore and Sicily were penalized for free kicks after appearing to strike Port Adelaide opponent Logan Evans. Dylan Moore's action, described as a gut punch, was seen as a closed-fist strike off the ball. While it seemed to connect more to Evans' side than directly to the stomach, the nature of the action drew immediate attention. Legendary player Jason Dunstall, speaking on Fox Footy's commentary, suggested that the incident was 'probably a week' on the sidelines, highlighting the AFL's stricter approach to such behavior.

Later in the same quarter, Logan Evans was again the target of an off-the-ball hit, this time from Hawthorn skipper James Sicily. This recurrence of ill-discipline from the team's leaders drew further criticism. Dunstall expressed his profound frustration with such 'acts of ill-discipline or petulance,' emphasizing that players must learn to manage opposition tactics without resorting to physical retaliation. He warned that players deliberately engaging in such behavior should expect and not begrudge receiving week-long bans, as they are fully aware of the established rules.

Adding to the commentary, former West Coast coach Adam Simpson underscored the gravity of the situation, particularly when the captain is involved. Simpson noted that after a period where off-season focus has been placed on disciplinary improvements, such acts, especially from leadership, are precisely what the team needs to avoid. He stressed that retaliatory actions, even when provoked, can have severe consequences.

Following the match, when pressed on the incidents, Hawks coach Sam Mitchell stated, 'I haven’t seen it and I hope not,' indicating a desire to downplay the severity or perhaps a lack of immediate awareness of the exact nature of the infractions. However, the AFL's stance on such matters this year is unequivocally clear. The league has openly communicated a more stringent approach to gut punches, now classifying them as medium impact rather than low impact within the Match Review Officer's grading matrix. This recalibration significantly increases the likelihood of one-match bans for the majority of offenders.

The potential loss of both Sicily and Moore would represent a considerable blow to Hawthorn's campaign, especially given their established roles and leadership within the team. The club will be anxiously awaiting the official review, hoping for leniency, but fully aware that the new directives from the AFL leave little room for such indiscretions. The focus now shifts from the on-field performance to the disciplinary decisions that will shape the Hawks' immediate future, potentially forcing them to adapt their strategies and rely on other players to fill the void left by any suspensions. The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of on-field misconduct, even in the heat of a competitive match, and the league's commitment to upholding a higher standard of player conduct.





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