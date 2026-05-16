Hawthorn vs Dees Highlights: Mitchell Petty's Goal

The match highlights a strong run by Josh Ward, found Mitch Lewis on the lead, and a goal scored by Harrison Petty, with Dees 14, Hawks 8 with nine mins to go in Q1.

Josh Ward made a strong run down the wing and he found Mitch Lewis on the lead where he took a mark 50m from goal.

Dees 14, Hawks 8 with nine mins to go in Q1. The Dees forced a turnover at halfback and they powered forward where Petty flew again. Hawks forward Mitch Lewis sent his first kick at goal into the post and then the Dees took their chance to head forward and it wasn't long until they sent a long kick to the front of the square where Harrison Petty marked strongly and then kicked the goal





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