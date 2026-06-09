Hayden Kennedy Recalls 'Sirengate' Incident and Shares Umpiring Experiences

Hayden Kennedy, a recent inductee into the Australian Football Hall of Fame, has shared his recollection of the infamous 'Sirengate' incident, which occurred during a 2011 AFL match between Fremantle and St Kilda. Kennedy's account provides a unique perspective on the events that unfolded, and he reflects on his own experiences as an umpire, including his first match in the VFL and his journey to becoming one of the most experienced umpires in football history.

Hayden Kennedy , a recent inductee into the Australian Football Hall of Fame, has shared his recollection of the infamous ' Sirengate ' incident, which occurred during a 2011 AFL match between Fremantle and St Kilda.

Kennedy, a veteran umpire with 495 games under his belt, revealed that he initially heard the siren sound, but the umpires failed to follow the rules, allowing play to continue for 10 seconds. This led to a behind being scored, which ultimately tied the match.

Kennedy's account provides a unique perspective on the events that unfolded, and he reflects on his own experiences as an umpire, including his first match in the VFL and his journey to becoming one of the most experienced umpires in football history. He also shared a personal anecdote about how he almost missed selection for a Grand Final due to a misunderstanding, and how he had to rely on a reassessment of his final game to understand the reason for his exclusion.

Kennedy's stories offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of Australian Rules football and the challenges faced by umpires, and his contributions to the sport have earned him a place in the Hall of Fame





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