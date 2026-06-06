Hayley Raso's Determination to Win Silverware with Matildas Amid Mexico Challenge

Veteran Matilda Hayley Raso expresses a singular focus on winning a trophy before retirement as the Australian national team returns home to face Mexico in a two-match friendly series. Coach Joe Montemurro heaps praise on the undefeated Mexican side, setting the stage for a strategically important contest for his team as they look ahead to the 2027 World Cup.

Hayley Raso sank to the grass, sitting with her hands behind her back, shutting her eyes and shaking her head in utter disbelief. Over her fourteen years as a Matilda she had competed in three World Cups, two Olympic Games and three Asian Cups, and yet this match at Accor Stadium back in March represented the closest her team had come to claiming any silverware.

After reaching the final of a second home tournament in three years, they fell agonisingly short. Now, back to face Mexico with the Matildas on Saturday in Newcastle, her first match on home soil since that crushing final defeat, Raso's ambitions for the future have only hardened. When asked what she hopes to achieve before hanging up her boots, the 31-year-old stated simply: "to win something.

" "I feel like I had the goal when I first came into the Matildas to go to a World Cup, to go to an Olympics, and I've ticked those things off," Raso reflected. "Not only have I been to a World Cup, I've been to a few, but also played in one in Australia. " Ellie will celebrate her 100th international cap by wearing the captain's armband, leading what can only be described as Montemurro's preferred lineup.

The attack is spearheaded by Sam Kerr, alongside Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord. Steph Catley has returned from injury, and Mackenzie Arnold guards the goal. The scene, however, is not exactly Newcastle. In the interests of transparency, this report originates from a much chillier bureau in the Southern Highlands.

And if we are being precise, the supporters streaming through the gates of a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium are technically in Broadmeadow, a mere thirteen-minute drive from the city proper. The suburb's permanent population is estimated at fewer than 1,800. Tonight, though, it will swell to nearly 30,000. The reason?

The Matildas are in town, of course. They are back on Australian soil for the first time since the devastating Asian Cup final loss to Japan in March, and are keen to start a new chapter focused squarely on the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. They have, of course, played since then, securing 5-0 and 2-0 victories over Malawi and Kenya respectively in April's FIFA Series.

But Mexico, their opponent for this two-match friendly series-with a second meeting set for Tuesday night at Sydney's Commbank Stadium-present a considerably stiffer challenge. Coach Joe Montemurro has stated he believes Mexico, unbeaten in fifteen matches, are better than their world number 28 ranking indicates and offer a valuable "strategic" test for his fifteenth-ranked Matildas.

"They're definitely a top 20 team," Montemurro said during Friday's pre-match press conference. "Their league is growing, and there's a lot of investment, so they're a top, top team. Their ranking doesn't reflect where I believe they should be. They're a tidy team technically, and even structurally they're very good.

" This return home marks a poignant moment for the team and its fans. The Asian Cup final loss still lingers, a painful memory of a trophy that seemed within reach. For veterans like Raso, the motivation to secure actual silverware before retirement has become an all-consuming drive. The presence of a near-full-strength side, including the fit-again Catley and the experienced Arnold, signals the coach's intent to treat these friendlies with seriousness.

The challenge from Mexico, a nation investing heavily in its women's program, provides the perfect gauge of where the Matildas stand as they pivot towards the long-term goal of a dominant home World Cup performance in 2027. The sold-out stadium in a tiny suburb underscores the immense popularity of the team, a phenomenon that transcends geographic technicalities and fills any venue with a sea of gold





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matildas Hayley Raso Mexico Joe Montemurro Sam Kerr Friendly Match 2027 World Cup Asian Cup Final Women's Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics Cast a Shadow Over World Cup in the United States, Canada and MexicoThe 2026 World Cup has been overshadowed by politics, with teams and fans facing visa complications, security concerns and travel restrictions due to the involvement of co-host countries in active military combat and the US travel ban list.

Read more »

Live: Carpenter set for 100th cap as Matildas take on MexicoThe Matildas are back in action in Newcastle, taking on 28th-ranked Mexico in the first of two international friendly matches, with Ellie Carpenter set to make her 100th appearance. Follow live.

Read more »

Matildas face Mexico in friendly with Kerr, Carpenter milestoneThe Australian women's national soccer team, the Matildas, are preparing for a friendly match against Mexico in Newcastle. Sam Kerr leads the attack after her Chelsea departure, Ellie Carpenter reaches 100 caps, and Mary Fowler returns after winning the Women's Super League. Coach Joe Montemurro highlighted the strategic importance of facing Mexico's possession-based and physical style as World Cup preparation.

Read more »

Matildas Face Stiffer Challenge Against Mexico in Friendly SeriesThe Matildas are back in Australia for the first time since March's devastating Asian Cup final loss to Japan, and keen to start a new chapter looking only ahead towards the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

Read more »