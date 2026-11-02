Jabez Johnstone Overcame Death Threats to Ride in Melbourne Cup for Ciaron Maher

Apprentice jockey Jabez Johnstone faced death threats after a Caulfield Cup crash but was cleared of blame, and has since risen to ride for Ciaron Maher and qualify Mr Monaco for the Melbourne Cup.

Jabez Johnstone was cleared of any blame by Racing Victoria stewards two days after the Caulfield Cup crash that led to death threats against him.

The 20-year-old apprentice had just ridden his first group 1 race when his phone lit up with vile social media abuse and death threats. Many accused the second-year apprentice of causing the mid-race interference that led to two horses and their jockeys crashing to the turf. They were wrong. Stewards cleared Johnstone and all riders involved of any blame.

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Johnstone Faces Death Threats After Crash

Less than a day after his first group 1 ride, and in the middle of what should have been the greatest three weeks of his career, Johnstone found himself in a dark place. He felt the need to hide away. His sister Taylor, a senior rider in South Australia who introduced him to racing, called him with advice.

She said she told him that even the best jockey in the world, Zac Purton, was getting criticised for his ride in the Everest, so it is just part of racing and he had to shut it out. Others rallied to support the apprentice. His first trainer and mother figure, Sarah Cotton, his apprentice coach and father figure, Stephen Maskiell, and his new master, Ciaron Maher, all backed him.

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Cotton said that when you are getting death threats and hate messages, or you cannot open social media without seeing your name everywhere, it affects anybody, especially someone at his age. She added that they kept telling him he was not doing anything wrong, to keep his head down and keep working. With Maher's backing, Johnstone turned out on Cox Plate day at Flemington, a week after the Caulfield Cup.

He almost won the group 2 Moonee Valley Gold Cup on Mr Monaco. He was back. Cotton said it was a true testament to him and his strength that he was able to put that behind him and keep going out and riding and not worrying about it. Taylor and Jabez Johnstone were born three years apart but have always stuck together.

Siblings Grew Up Riding Fearless Ponies

Growing up 30 minutes outside Hobart, they would bomb around a paddock at the back of their house on a couple of ponies with no saddles, no bridles, nothing. Taylor, now 23, recalled that they were both pretty fearless. They did not really care about or worry about much when they were kids, and she thinks it still stays the same until this day. They used to go flat out with no gears and no rules.

They came off plenty of times, but always got straight back on. Despite their love of horses and natural talent, the Johnstones followed an unorthodox path into racing. Taylor was dragged along to trackwork by a friend and never left. Her motorbike-riding and car-loving little brother was looking for a suitable career path two years later.

He was on the verge of finishing school, year 10, and did not really want to go to college. Taylor suggested he come out and give it a try. They had no connections in racing whatsoever and never even used to really watch it on TV, so it was all very new to them when they started riding. Now they are living the dream.

Taylor has forgone a book of rides at Morphettville on Tuesday to be at Flemington to watch her brother race. After deciding he would become a jockey, Johnstone spent a year trail riding with Maskiell at Seven Mile Beach, 20 minutes east of Hobart, before starting his apprenticeship with Cotton. Maskiell, who stays in regular contact with the second-year apprentice, remembers a raw young kid with beautiful balance who soaked up information like a sponge.

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Maskiell Trains Johnstone at Seven Mile Beach

He said he would ride his old horse, and Johnstone rode an old grey horse that is retired now, Sir Simon, and every single day he was with him at the beach. Maskiell was hard on him and treated him like his own son. Maskiell added that Johnstone copped it really well, and that was why you could keep teaching him because he was good with criticism.

But his greatest asset, him and his sister, is they have got an unbelievable work ethic. Johnstone had his first race ride for Cotton on a horse called Super Cutter, finishing fourth at Hobart on Melbourne Cup Day in 2024. His sister had returned from Adelaide for the day to be his strapper. She flew down and surprised him for his first race ride.

Johnstone said that then he went up and got changed, and they went and watched the Cup, and that is kind of when the dream really sparked up. He never thought it was reachable, but to be able to be here in two years and finally get that opportunity is unreal. Cotton could not make it to Melbourne for the Cup because she had a baby girl, Chelsea, last Thursday.

She knew she would not have the best apprentice in Tasmania for long. She recalled that he was always destined for bigger things than Tasmania. He had full books there every meeting. In some ways he outgrew them.

Ciaron Maher Spots Talent in Tasmania

He was ready to go when he went. First to spot Johnstone's prodigious talents from the mainland was Maher's general manager Sam Lefebvre, who had links to Tasmanian racing. Maher explained that Lefebvre said he should get this kid over, that he thought he was pretty good. Maher had a look at him and thought there was a bit of an X-factor about him, and he has been good.

Maher added that Johnstone works hard, is a strong rider, is a lefty and righty, and has learnt a lot. With each race, Maher feels he takes something out of it. Each time he goes to races, he improves. Since transferring his apprenticeship from Cotton to ride solely for Maher in May, the lightweight rider has continued to progress.

He qualified Mr Monaco for the Melbourne Cup by winning The Bart Cummings in early October. Taylor said they are very, very proud. She thinks everyone, any racing enthusiast or punter, will get behind Jabez riding the Melbourne Cup because they feel it is part of Tasmania.