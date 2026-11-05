Tony Rea Appointed Perth Bears CEO, Brings Branson-Style Promotion to NRL's Newest Club

Tony Rea, former London Broncos CEO under Richard Branson, is the new Perth Bears chief executive. He will use bold publicity tactics to build the NRL's newest club in AFL-dominated Western Australia.

Tony Rea has been appointed chief executive of the Perth Bears, the NRL's newest franchise. The 60-year-old brings a history of bold publicity stunts from his time as CEO of the London Broncos under Virgin boss Richard Branson.

Rea is tasked with making rugby league cut through in AFL-obsessed Western Australia. During his London tenure in the late 1990s and early noughties, Rea oversaw audacious promotional efforts. The Broncos were the only UK sporting team to play on the day Princess Diana died. He also arranged for players to pose nude in glossy magazines.

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Rea Recalls Audacious London Broncos Promotions

Several players, including young forward Anthony Seibold, became drummers for the opening act at the 2000 Brit Awards. They shared the stage with Robbie Williams, the Spice Girls and Tom Jones. Every day was like that. From my point of view, it created a great feel and great vibe, Rea said in his first interview since succeeding Anthony De Ceglie.

The Branson stuff was great, very different, which was great moulding for me. As a chief exec, I spent about 20 per cent of my time at Virgin opening-of-envelope-type stuff and participating in everything across a very diverse business. It was a different journey. You do anything you can to get a bit of profile and add a bit of value to it.

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Life is about stories, isn't it? You want to create as many as you can, Rea said. We asked the players to do that, and they were so excited to go to the Brit Awards. I remember the marketing team saying, We can't ask a team to do that.

But we thought, Of course, why wouldn't you want to do something different as a player? They're still talking about it until this day. Rea is bringing that can-do spirit to the Bears. After a varied career in both league and union, he has played, captained and coached at the top level before moving into administration.

Bears Chief Focuses On Community Engagement

He is now charged with ensuring the Bears find a foothold in Western Australia. If it means doing things differently to gain publicity, then so be it. You've got to be relevant to the people to attract them, Rea said. The players enjoy doing those things, going to different events.

People talk about culture, environments and communities - that's part of being in the community. You're a bit stiff if you just think you're going to run out, play good every time, and they're just going to watch you. They also want to see you go to the race days, support the charity events, go out and see the kids. You've got to mean it.

We don't ask blokes to do things that they don't want to do, we just explain why it's a good thing to do and important to other people in the group. Rea arrives during what he describes as the building phase of the business. There have been missteps. De Ceglie and football general manager David Sharpe didn't last until their first kick-off.

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Former Titans recruiting target Ezra Howe didn't even make it to Perth. However, the Bears are now an official NRL entity as of November 1. Rea has landed just before the first lot of player arrivals for pre-season training. He brings a storied Bears background.

The former hooker made 120 first-grade appearances for the North Sydney iteration of the Bears, captaining the club and pushing Mario Fenech to prop to accommodate him in the No.9 jersey. I remember Mario coming up to me at Tunks Park after training in front of coach Steve Martin, Rea recalled. He said, He's our captain. It's always stayed that way and I'm happy with that.

Rea Reflects On Past Playing Career And Mario Fenech

Not long afterwards, the pair went so hard at each other at a Saturday training drill that Rea thought, This is on here! However, it was just his and Fenech's way of respecting each other and the club they bled for. Rea also appeared as a guest on Sale of The Century as part of a Battle Of The Codes.

It's been a long time for that badge to be out of the comp, so it's great for all the people who have been so supportive, Rea said of long-suffering Norths fans. I also get the great sense that the Bear print is in WA, that it's there long term.

If I had been coming to some other NRL stronghold club, or even in the north of England, I probably wouldn't have the same view and same fight as coming into a new region. He has only just got his feet under the desk, but the former Brumbies coach is ready to bring his various experiences in sport and business to the game's newest entrant. The good word to use is experience, he said.

Rea Ready To Build New Perth Bears Organisation

I've experienced what they're doing, I know what they're trying to achieve, it's not a theory. I've set up academies, I've worked on game-day and entertainment for a sport in a new region, I've worked with entertainment groups. In all my roles I see myself as a builder and I feel this organisation is primed and ready for the build bit, Rea said. We've done all the explorations and the politics, we've done all of that. Now it's time to get going, it's ready.