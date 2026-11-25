Jack Lowden takes on Mr Darcy in Netflix's six-part Pride and Prejudice, playing him as shy and awkward rather than the wet-shirt icon. He stars alongside Emma Corrin, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Colman.

Jack Lowden takes on the iconic role of Jane Austen's leading man Mr Darcy in Netflix's new six-part adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The Slow Horses star says his Darcy is very different from the famous versions played by Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen.

That he has probably never emerged sexily from a pond, or strode across dew-kissed fields to declare, while slightly damp, I love you. Most ardently. He's as dry as can be, says Lowden. Bone dry.

Also read ‘Living version of the pits of hell’: Fury opens up on mental health diagnosis

Jack Lowden Reveals Dry Darcy Details

He's always dry. He wears deodorant, but he's never moist. Except for one scene, but it is not what you are thinking. It was all shot in a scorching hot summer, very sort of quintessential English scorching summer, and we were all absolutely roasting in those costumes, says Lowden.

A couple of the scenes, when he first comes and proposes to Elizabeth, we had to shoot that again because the sweat was running down my face because they were also using candlelight. Lowden is speaking over Zoom from London, with his laptop wobbling about as he moves it between his knees and a low table.

He is best known as the overconfident but underperforming spy River Cartwright in Slow Horses, the Picasso of f---ing up, according to his boss Jackson Lamb. What you do not hear in that series is the 36-year-old's natural Scottish accent. Or his wonderfully dry sense of humour. Lowden has played River Cartwright for six seasons, and picked up a couple of Emmy and BAFTA nominations along the way.

Advertisement

Lowden Ignores Haters For Mr Darcy Role

But it is what comes next that has drawn attention. He says he is acutely aware of how important Mr Darcy is to a lot of people. And I'm not an idiot, he says. I know that the same amount of people that will like this Darcy, there will be the same amount of people that will hate this Darcy, and I just don't care.

I really don't care because I got to play him, and I kind of did it me. And I hope people like him. I hope people can see something that they like in him. It is a role that comes with a huge amount of expectation and baggage.

Not only does Lowden have Austen's leading man to contend with, a fine, tall person, handsome features, noble mien, but also the memories of Firth's Darcy from the BBC's 1995 drama and Macfadyen's Darcy in the 2005 film. There's Darcy the character, and then there's the iterations of Darcy, and it's very hard to differentiate, Lowden says.

Jane Austen probably didn't know that when she wrote Darcy that he was going to become - if not the, but one of - the most iconic characters in all classical literature, I would say. And to differentiate between the character and Colin Firth or Matthew Macfadyen, it's really interesting. There's all the usual spiel about it being, We want to give this generation their Darcy or whatever, but that never really interested me at all.

It was more just following in the footsteps of two actors that I love and adore. Ever since the new adaptation was announced, there has been much shouting in the comments. We don't need another Pride and Prejudice. Jennifer Ehle was perfect.

Keira Knightley was divine. How can you have a red-headed Darcy. But the new adaptation is good, really, really good. It has a feisty heroine, a leading man for the ages, love, longing, humour and enough sexual tension to power Pemberley.

Cast Brings Feisty Energy To New Adaptation

Never has a shot of a thumb rubbing the spine of a book been so provocative. As Elizabeth, Emma Corrin is serious and playful, not afraid to stare Darcy down and utterly devoted to her sister Jane, played by Freya Mavor.

As Mr and Mrs Bennet, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Colman are funny and furious, each almost mystified by the other, while the youngest of the Bennet sisters, Lydia, played by Rhea Norwood, and Kitty, played by Hollie Avery, are a gaggle of jumbled hormones and energy. Even the normally reserved and often mocked middle sister Mary, played by Hopey Parish, is given her moment to stand out from the crowd. Lowden's Darcy is beautifully shy and awkward.

Advertisement

He is a wallflower with main-character energy. I'm really glad you said that because that is what I aimed for, says Lowden, smiling. Oh, that's good. I really aimed for his shyness.

You always look for a hook into a character. Even though I'm an actor, I'm a very socially shy person, and that was my route into him. I didn't do any other thinking other than that he's shy. He's shy around women.

He's shy around anything sort of overtly romantic, and so that was my hook in, and there are a lot of scenes of Darcy of him just stood in rooms, and he doesn't want to be there. But there's something, as soon as he meets Elizabeth, something that makes him want to be in rooms.

Dolly Alderton Casts Accomplished Actor As Darcy

It's that wonderful high school thing, I think, of somebody that you really, really fancy that you will never ever tell them, but you just want to be near them. That's what I kept thinking, and sort of not looking cool. Darcy is very handsome, he's dashing, he's noble, he's masculine, he's distinguished, but lots of actors are like that, says showrunner Dolly Alderton over Zoom from London, where the chat is briefly interrupted by a shopping delivery.

I wonder why I ordered so many beetroots, she ponders. There are lots of actors that are handsome, and we needed something much, much deeper than that for Darcy. What we needed was an actor who could play lots and lots of layers under the Darcy tropes that we're so familiar with. Who could, when he's playing coolness and aloof, or even rudeness, that we can see a great complex depth and tangle of feeling underneath that facade.

That takes a really, really accomplished actor, and Jack is one of the most accomplished actors, if not the most young accomplished actor, of that casting bracket for us. For his part, when Lowden went to meet Alderton and Corrin for the first time, he just kept asking them, You are all sure?

And although he was initially hesitant because of the baggage that came with being Darcy, Lowden decided to say yes for two reasons: Alderton's script made him laugh and because, never in a million years, would he have cast himself. Lowden has also been mentioned in connection with the next James Bond role. He may have missed out on Bond, but he has another icon up his sleeve in Mr Darcy.

Away from the role, Lowden cannot say much about the future of his Slow Horses character River Cartwright. Will he be OK? I cannot say a bloody thing, he says.