Josh Hazlewood has publicly defended Pat Cummins' captaincy and insisted he had no knowledge of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, as debate resurfaces following Cameron Bancroft's recent allegations.

Josh Hazlewood has publicly defended Pat Cummins amid speculation about his future as Australian men's Test captain. Cummins has come under fire following the resurfacing of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Hazlewood, who played alongside Cummins in Cape Town, said he had no knowledge of ball-tampering being used in the series against South Africa. Speaking to News Corp, Hazlewood rejected suggestions that Australia's bowling attack knew about the use of sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa. He insisted he had no involvement in, or knowledge of, any plan to alter the condition of the ball.

Also read Cummins' agent Neil Maxwell rejects claims captain knew of sandpaper plot

Hazlewood Disputes Team Knowledge Of Ball Tampering

He said he and the Australian bowling unit did not know sandpaper was being used on the field during the infamous Test series. Cummins, who was not Australia's captain at the time, spoke at length in a media conference last week and released a statement via his management following Bancroft's allegation on Wednesday night. Several former international Test players, including retired Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, have publicly questioned whether Cummins could continue as captain.

Hazlewood said he supported Cummins remaining Australia's captain. It feels like it's been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people, Hazlewood said. I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he's done for the last five or six years in particular as captain.

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To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that, sandpaper, is never going to happen again - I think is just a remarkable job. He's a great leader, Hazlewood said. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you'd hear the same response.

Warning Cummins Demotion Could Plunge Team Into Turmoil

I think if we turned up for the first Test against New Zealand and he wasn't the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don't know how that would go. Hazlewood went on to warn that stripping Cummins of the captaincy would plunge the Australian team into turmoil. When pressed on whether he might walk away from international cricket in protest, he conceded it was a scenario he would carefully weigh.

I think I'd have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you'd have to think about it, yeah, Hazlewood said. Cummins held a 70-minute media conference in response to Usman Khawaja's ball-tampering allegations. When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he's 100 per cent wrong, Cummins told reporters in Sydney. I've said that consistently for the last eight years.

I did not know that was happening. But Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball-tamper with sandpaper. Addressing the original allegations, Hazlewood insisted he had no knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper, including suggestions that those discussions took place in the Port Elizabeth dressing room before Bancroft carried out the act.

No, I had no knowledge of ball tampering taking place in that series, Hazlewood said. We were interviewed straight after Cape Town and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after. It was fresh in my mind at that point. Two things stand out for me from what's been said, he added.

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Hazlewood Explains Bowling Routine To Dismiss Alteration Claims

Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? Hazlewood also dismissed suggestions that bowlers should have recognised the ball had been illegally altered. He explained that his usual routine was to receive the ball shortly before beginning his run-up, briefly check its condition and then bowl.

When you're not bowling you're at fine leg. When I'm bowling I am profusely sweating, he said. I get thrown the ball right at the end to avoid his sweat, put it in my hand, look at what's the rough side, what's the shiny side and bowl the ball. That's literally what happens.

I never remember looking at the ball and going wow, this is not natural deterioration. And obviously the umpires didn't either, Hazlewood said. He said tea breaks were generally busy periods for bowlers, who were preparing their equipment and getting back onto the field, often without engaging in conversations among other players. As bowlers in a tea break.

You've only got 20 minutes so I'm probably changing all my gear and I'm getting out on the field earlier to bowl to whoever wants to catch, probably the fielding coach, he said. It's a lot different to lunch where you sit down and touch on things about how the game is going. Tea breaks are a very busy time.

Acknowledges Fractured Team Culture But Denies Collective Guilt

Hazlewood acknowledged that Australia's team environment was fractured at the time, with divisions between batsmen and bowlers contributing to a toxic dressing-room culture. But he rejected claims that the entire team was aware of what was happening. He said he was sympathetic about the ridiculous suspensions handed to Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner for their part in the scandal.

But he drew a clear distinction between assuming teammates knew about the ball-tampering operation and having actual knowledge of it. Bancroft reignited the controversy through a recent column detailing his recollections of the scandal and questioning the extent of the bowling group's knowledge of the plan. His comments come as Cummins remains under siege, with his manager blaming hysteria unfounded in reality for the scrutiny.

The embattled captain stands by his previous sandpaper comments as the debate over leadership and culture continues.