Ikitau and Suaalii reunite in Wallabies midfield to face Scotland

Len Ikitau backs Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to answer critics as the pair reunite at outside centre for Australia against Scotland at Murrayfield, with Carter Gordon and Rob Valetini also expected to return.

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau has backed Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to shut out his critics and thrive in another spicy showdown with a Scottish rival at Murrayfield.

Suaalii is set to return to outside centre for the Wallabies against Scotland on Monday AEDT, reuniting with Ikitau in the midfield after Isaac Henry suffered a tour-ending hamstring injury. The change is expected to be one of only a small handful, with Carter Gordon also expected to come into the side at No.10 and bullocking backrower Rob Valetini returning to the run-on team.

Also read Lonergan defends Suaalii after Ashton criticism of Wallabies back

Wallabies Midfield Shuffle Continues for 2026 Tour

Ikitau and Suaalii were a settled combination throughout the Joe Schmidt years but this year the Wallabies stable of centres, also including Henry and Hunter Paisami, have chopped and changed repeatedly. In 11 Tests in 2026, the Wallabies midfield has changed seven times and used six unique combinations.

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Some of the change has been forced due to injury and suspension, but it has also been a tactical choice at times, with coach Les Kiss deploying Suaalii at wing in recent Tests. All that rotation has come at a cost, with frayed defensive connections and stilted attacking flow as well.

It is pretty tough being able to stick with the same centre pairing, and being able to play consistently with the same people has been tough for us lately, Ikitau said. But I feel like we have got a lot of good centres. You know, it is unfortunate for Zack who is not playing for the rest of the tour, but we have got Filipo Daugunu who was outstanding when he came on and brought a lot of energy.

Ikitau and Suaalii to Reunite in Centre Pairing

And then Joseph can come back to the centres. We have got a good relationship there in the centres, so if he needs to come back in, then we will just go with that. Kiss will name his side on Saturday morning AEDT.

Returning to the reliable defensive duo of Ikitau and Suaalii, as opposed to more attacking players like Kurtley Beale or Daugunu, makes sense in a week when the Wallabies will not only come up against a lethal Scottish 10-12 duo in Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu. Australia's defence was routinely beaten by the up-tempo English attack, and coming after two massive Bledisloe losses before that, the Wallabies are under pressure to fix their defensive systems.

In the four games where Ikitau and Suaalii started together in the midfield this year, the Wallabies conceded an average of 28 points, second only to Paisami-Henry, who conceded an average of 19 points across Tests against Japan in Townsville and Argentina in Jujuy. Ikitau said the Wallabies had been working hard on fixing problems in defensive connection this week in Edinburgh, which he frankly described as all over the shop at the moment.

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England gave it to us from the start and put us under a lot of pressure, and we kind of sat back and watched them in a way. We cannot be doing that against Scotland. We really want to be going at them, especially in defence, putting them under pressure, Ikitau said. It is just our connection.

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We need to be able to connect well with our forwards and with our backfield, too. We are all over the shop at the moment, and some major fixes for us as a backline are needed, and we are working at it at training. Suaalii was panned by former England winger Chris Ashton, and Ikitau responded pointedly when asked about the comments and their impact on his teammate. Who?

Ikitau said. He is a rugby player. He focuses on his role as a rugby player, as we all do. We do not really listen to that outside noise.

Suaalii Faces Criticism and a Scottish Reunion

His Wallabies teammate also jumped to Suaalii's defence after the Ashton bake, describing the criticism as unfair. Ikitau said Suaalii will be excited for another clash with Scotland at Murrayfield, two years after a running battle with Aussie-raised Tuipulotu at the same venue. Suaalii nailed the Scotland captain with a monster tackle but had to come off with a shoulder injury, leading to a spray from Tuipulotu. That was a good hit, Ikitau said.

Joseph, he is a warrior. He does all the prep in the world. He is the first one into the gym, he is the last one to leave. In terms of his preparation, he is always ready to play.

On the field, you know that he is going to go out and give it his all. He just needs to be able to contain himself. He is excited for this match-up this week and he is ready to go.