Australian physics student reaches Swedish Idol final without speaking Swedish

Bligh Walter, an Australian studying engineering and physics in Stockholm, has reached the final of Swedish Idol despite not speaking the language. The grand final is set for December 5.

An Australian man who moved to Stockholm without speaking Swedish or knowing anyone has reached the final of Swedish Idol. Bligh Walter, 22, is now one of the last contestants standing on the national television show, with the grand final set for December 5.

Australian student arrives in Stockholm

Walter moved to Stockholm in August 2025 to study a master's of engineering and physics at KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Before that he completed his HSC at Shore School and a bachelor of science in physics at the University of Sydney. He said the experience has been surreal. Can you imagine going to another country where you don't speak the language at all, and then you end up on a national television show?

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He said he never expected to get this far. He described the move as a test of himself. I felt like I needed to prove something to myself, he said. I wanted to see, if I had to start from zero, what is it inside of me that I've built over the last 22 years that I could actually manifest?

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He said any outcome would have satisfied him. I think anything that would have happened would have satisfied me but this is definitely one of the more exciting outcomes, he said. He has no friends and no safety net in Sweden, and was set on breaking out of his bubble. The show's judging panel has encouraged Walter to step away from the comfortable classics and towards being a performer.

Betting sites favor Idol contestant

That has not stopped bookmakers from liking his odds. Some betting sites place him as high as fourth. Walter never studied music formally. He is mostly self-taught and has dabbled in local gigs, with the wealth of opportunities afforded to him throughout schooling nurturing his passion.

He identifies The Beatles and Queen as his inspirations, but it was his dad who kicked off his love of music by singing and playing the guitar at home. When he progressed to the finals, Walter's parents and grandmother flew to Stockholm to watch the knockout rounds. It's amazing to have them in the audience, he said. That they would come across the planet to watch me sing.

Walter awaits knockout episode result

Each Saturday, Walter will compete in a live knockout episode. Win or lose, he is happy to keep adventuring. Whether he pursues music professionally or ventures into the world of physics, he is sticking to his wait-and-see mindset. I never skip over an open door, he says.

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Which is, sort of, partly why I ended up here doing this, you know, giving something new a try.