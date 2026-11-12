Missing Morwell teen found alive after six days in bush

A 17-year-old Morwell boy survived six days in bushland on chips and water after falling down a cliff and becoming trapped. He was rescued by a police helicopter and taken to hospital, with his mother saying he is grounded for life.

A missing Morwell teenager has been found alive after an incredible six-day ordeal in the bush, surviving on little more than a packet of chips and water after falling down a cliff and becoming trapped.

Seventeen-year-old William, known as Will, was rescued following a six-day search. The air wing spotted a tackle box in bushland about two kilometres east of Stoney Creek on Thursday and winched him to safety. His relieved mother revealed that he escaped with just sunburn and a few scratches but could now face a lifetime grounding.

Also read 17-Year-Old Missing After Camping Trip, Diving Team Sent to Search

Mother Reveals Teenager Survived Alone

His mother, Elizabeth Barkley, said her son was in good health and good spirits despite spending almost a week stranded in the bush wearing just a pair of shorts and work boots. She said: He fell off a bit of a cliff and could not move. So he just stayed there and waited.

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Barkley, who lives about 40 minutes from the search area in Morwell, said she was waiting as emergency services prepared their next search area when she received the news her son had been found alive. Will was last seen near Stoney Creek Road, close to T2 Track, about 4pm on Friday, November 6, while camping with another teenager for the weekend. Police said he had walked a short distance to another part of the campsite.

When he failed to return, his friend searched the surrounding area but was unable to find him. Police said the air wing was conducting an aerial search of the Cowwarr area on Thursday when rescuers spotted a tackle box in bushland about two kilometres east of Stoney Creek. Zooming in on the tackle box, they found William lying down close by in a creek.

Police said in a statement: Flight officers winched down and retrieved Will before bringing him back to the command post to reunite with his mum. Amazingly, William is in good spirits and for the most part, in good health. He was taken to hospital for monitoring. Barkley said: They came in and told me, and I waited outside until the helicopter landed, and I saw him wave as he came out.

Mom Reunites With Son After Miracle

I never gave up hope, I knew in my heart he was still alive, and I just prayed to God for a miracle, and a miracle happened. So as soon as that helicopter landed, and they got him off, I gave him the biggest hug. While Barkley was still unsure exactly how far her son had fallen, she said that he had remained in the same spot, unable to move, until rescuers finally reached him.

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Will was taken to hospital for further checks. His mother made it clear that while she was overjoyed to have him home safe, his camping adventures might be on hold for quite some time. She said: He is now going to the hospital to get checked out, and after that, he is grounded for life. Never leaving my sight again.