Puma Shen of the ruling DPP has drawn large crowds in Taipei with a digital-savvy campaign ahead of Saturday's local elections, where he faces KMT Mayor Chiang Wan-an in a race watched closely by Beijing.

Puma Shen, the Democratic Progressive Party candidate for Taipei mayor, has drawn large crowds with a campaign that has turned the race into a celebrity spectacle in Taiwan's capital.

Puma Shen Draws Large Campaign Crowds

Supporters swelled into the hundreds, chanting his name and mobbing him for photos as he arrived for a street walk event on Wednesday evening in Taipei's Shilin district. It took the bespectacled academic-turned-politician 30 minutes to weave through the crowd and walk a few hundred metres to a nearby temple for a customary pre-polling day visit.

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I'm not a political guy, but I live in this neighbourhood and I have to tell Puma Shen I support him, said Daniel Tseng, a 32-year-old manufacturing worker who joined the crowd. The way he is running, it's unprecedented. Shen's campaign team has dubbed the groundswell the Ocean Current and his supporters water droplets.

They could carry the 44-year-old candidate to an upset victory at Taiwan's local elections on Saturday, when citizens elect more than 11,000 mayors and local officials in their home towns. Across the strait, Beijing will be closely watching the Taipei race and broader island-wide voting trends. With just over a year until Taiwan's next presidential election in January 2028, it will be a pulse test of support for President Lai Ching-te and his DPP administration.

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Beijing denounces Lai as a Taiwan independence separatist and refuses to engage with his government. The Beijing-friendly opposition Kuomintang has traditionally dominated local politics. Its party machinery is deeply embedded in local communities, with strong ties to public servants and military families dating back to the late 1940s, when KMT forces fled the mainland after the Chinese civil war. The KMT controls 14 of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties, while the DPP has just five.

Shen will have to defy decades of history to defeat Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who is seeking a second term under the KMT's blue banner. Chiang's campaign crowds have been much smaller than Shen's, but the capital is a rusted-on heartland for the opposition and has not elected a DPP mayor since 1994. The DPP has run the strongest campaign in Taipei in decades.

Tight Taipei Mayor Race

This is going to be a very tight race in Taipei, said William Yang, a Taipei-based senior analyst for North Asia at the International Crisis Group. Shen's slick, upstart campaign has mobilised voters, especially younger ones, and provided a stark contrast with Chiang's less showy and more scripted performances. Shen has combined traditional meet-and-greet events and a willingness to take audience questions on the spot with digital tools that have gamified interaction with his campaign.

Through his online platform on Taiwan's LINE messaging app, supporters can live-track his events using GPS, submit questions and policy ideas, and collect online rewards that can be redeemed for his orange-and-white campaign streamers. It has forced Chiang to put in the hard yards to woo votes after winning in a landslide in 2022.

For up to six hours a day this week, the 47-year-old mayor has looped the city in an open-top Jeep Wrangler, clad in his signature red The North Face jacket as he beams and waves to supporters while his motorcade blasts re-election slogans. It's durable and does its job to keep you warm. You don't need a replacement, just like your mayor, Chiang quipped when asked about the jacket while on the hustings.

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Candidates Focus on Local Issues

Neither Chiang nor Shen has campaigned on China issues, the macro-ideological dividing line between the KMT and the DPP. They have stuck instead to bread-and-butter local concerns such as elderly and child welfare, urban renewal, traffic congestion and the cost of living. The candidates share striking similarities.

Both are aged in their 40s and telegenic, attended the same elite high school in Taipei, studied law at the US Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania, have backgrounds as lawmakers in Taiwan's national parliament, and are considered future presidential hopefuls. But whereas Chiang claims a political pedigree as a descendant of the KMT's long-time dictator Chiang Kai-shek, Shen is renowned for his pre-political career as a campaigner against Beijing's influence.

In 2021, while working as a criminology professor, Shen co-founded Kuma Academy, which runs civil defence courses and disinformation training designed to prepare Taiwanese civilians for conflict with China. Beijing has branded Shen a traitor and sanctioned him for his work against China's influence campaigns, while mainland police have opened a secession case against him in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

Shen's Anti-China Background

Puma Shen had a bit of a turnaround in his political branding, said Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University's Taiwan studies program. His brand was essentially anti-Chinese interference in Taiwan politics. But during this election, those factors rarely surface in his pitch to the voters. He correctly noted voters saw this as a local race in which candidates' personal profile and their vision of city affairs are what matters more.

This has also helped Shen appeal to swinging voters turned off by the polarised, often caustic public contests between the DPP and KMT. But for some, Shen's background as a staunch defender of Taiwanese identity is the drawcard. I don't want someone who is from a super-Beijing-leaning party to be my mayor, said Jerry Kao, a 45-year-old metro worker, as he waited on the street to see Shen's motorcade in Taipei's Songshan district on Wednesday afternoon.

Remember how Cheng Li-wen met Xi Jinping and how close she was to him? Kao said, referring to a visit that made her the first sitting opposition leader to make such a trip in a decade.